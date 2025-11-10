Your Tarot Reading For The Week Of November 10 - 16

This week’s pull is The Sun, aka the perfect card to see now that we’re officially into Daylight Saving Time. Sure, it may be pitch black outside at 4 p.m., but there’s still plenty of bright and shiny things to look forward to. (I promise.)

The Sun is a major arcana card that represents big themes like happiness, optimism, and contentment, as well as a sense of confidence and youthfulness. In the days ahead, don’t be surprised if you find yourself thriving more than you’d think. When this card appears in a tarot reading, it suggests you’ll be in a good mood, and you might even have some extra energy to... I don’t know... go out on a Wednesday night?

Even if you feel a slight hesitation, wrap yourself in a scarf, grit your teeth, and step out into the darkness anyway. Whether you meet up with friends for dinner, go on a date, or walk to the corner store, it’s a good reminder that life isn’t over just because the sun sets a little bit earlier.

The goal is to prove to yourself that it’s OK to keep doing things after 5 p.m., despite your natural inclination to curl up and stay inside till spring. Embracing that tiny inner urge to have fun, even just once a week, will do wonders for your well-being — and make it easier to enjoy the fall and winter. (Not feeling the love? Make a point of going outside earlier in the day to soak up the rays and reset your internal clock.)

For many, the Sun also points to a period of enthusiasm where you’ll want to soak up everything that life has to offer. Cut to you re-downloading apps and swiping right on everyone. Striking up conversations with multiple cute strangers would be the perfect way to enjoy yourself this week. They’ll be obsessed with your glowing, fun energy, and will want to talk 24/7.

If you’re in a relationship, it’ll be a great week for closeness and connection. The same way the sun feels like a warm hug, you’ll feel extra in love with your partner and grateful for everything you’ve built together. It could be a good time to lean into a cozy “grandma” hobby together, like assembling a 5,000-piece puzzle that’ll take all of November to complete.

That same shiny aura will follow you to work, where you’ll be so on point when it comes to projects. Catch yourself striking up convos, avoiding “sad desk lunches,” and feeling more social, too. Who’s that agreeing to happy hour? It’s you! Get out there and enjoy.

For more, check out your horoscope.