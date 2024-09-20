Here's The Best Fall Date Idea For Every Zodiac Sign

Summer love is great and all, but there’s something about autumn’s color-changing landscape, comforting scents, and wholesome seasonal fun that’s so romantic. It offers a perfect balance of outdoor activities and cozy indoor vibes. What’s sweeter than hitting an apple orchard for cider and then heading home to cuddle up with a scary movie? Whether you’ve got a partner or are seeking a cuffing season fling, you should enjoy the pumpkin-spicy energy of the new season by incorporating some cute fall date ideas into your romantic repertoire. Using you and your date’s zodiac signs as inspiration can make it even more fun.

While Labor Day is often touted as the last weekend of summer, the season of sunshine doesn’t technically end until the autumn equinox, which takes place on Sept. 22 this year. Astrologically, the autumn equinox also marks the first day of the Libra season, which is all about partnership, romance, and the intellectual art of flirting. Use your natural charms! Scorpio season starts on Oct. 22, bringing on the spooky Halloween vibes and pulling you into a more sultry and emotionally connected state of mind when it comes to love. Finally, Sagittarius season kicks off on Nov. 22, and this party-hardy fire sign’s energy will put everyone in a celebratory mood ahead of the holidays.

It doesn’t matter whether you’re single and playing the field or in a committed relationship — bringing variety to your plans and creating memorable experiences with your lovers will make dating so much more fun. Take advantage of autumn’s cornucopia of cute vibes and let these fall date ideas for each zodiac sign be your guide.

Aries: Cozy Bonfire skynesher/E+/Getty Images As a fire sign, Aries love to enjoy the warmth of their ruling element. And while summer is known for its beachy bonfires and camping, fall is a beautiful time to spend an evening outdoors and roast marshmallows over an open flame. If you or your lover is an Aries, grab a blanket, some snacks, and some wood so you can enjoy the year’s final stretch of beautiful weather with a bonfire date — whether it’s in the sand alongside a body of water or in a pretty park where you can bask in the autumnal outdoors.

Taurus: Apple Orchard Fall often makes people think of pumpkins, but apples are another iconic delicacy of the season. For a sensual and earthy Taurus, visiting a local apple orchard to pick apples, sample fresh cider, and enjoy the crisp autumn air is an ideal date idea. You’ll have plenty of time to chat as you peruse the orchard — and if the date goes well, you can extend it into the evening and bake an apple pie together. A yummy dessert is a surefire way to a Taurus’ heart.

Gemini: Autumn Day Trip Oleh_Slobodeniuk/E+/Getty Images Geminis love to explore their surroundings, and during a season as beautiful and picturesque as autumn, taking advantage of special nearby sights and events equals an exciting date. If you or your lover is a Gemini, plan a day trip to enjoy some of the fall magic your area has to offer, whether that’s a beautiful hiking trail outside of town or a fun autumn festival within a reasonable driving distance. Switching up your scenery on a date can spice things up, and a chatty Gemini will have no problem coming up with fun conversation topics to keep you busy during the drive.

Cancer: Baking Fall Treats Cuddly and caring Cancers enjoy feeling safe and cozy, and there’s nothing more comforting than some freshly baked fall treats. If you’re a Cancer (or are looking to win one’s heart), hit the store with your lover to grab the ingredients for a special seasonal dessert and plan a date night in so you can bake together. Turn on some music, pop open a bottle of wine, and have fun mixing, kneading, and measuring your way to something deliciously autumnal. Think pumpkin pie, apple fritters, or maple cookies.

Leo: Seasonal Shopping Day NoSystem images/E+/Getty Images No one goes harder on seasonal shifts than stores — and for a trendy and spendy sign like Leo, hitting some shops as a date can be a fun way to bond, spark conversations, and perhaps pick up a few cute new autumn treats or trinkets. Grab a bite to eat or pick up some pumpkin spice lattes at your local mall, then take a stroll, admiring the elaborate seasonal displays that are sure to line the windows and interior of the shops. Want to make the date extra special? Treat each other to a sweet little gift, like a fall-scented candle or a cozy sweater.

Virgo: Farmer’s Market Stroll Earthy and wellness-loving Virgos love an all-natural vibe, so planning a date at a farmer’s market to peruse the local selection of in-season produce, flowers, and other artisanal goods will be right up their alley. Most farmer’s markets sell food, so after checking the various vendors and shopping, you can grab a bite and find a place to enjoy your meal in the crisp autumn air. If you want to extend the date, head home with your fall haul and cook a deliciously romantic farm-to-table dinner together.

Libra: Pumpkin Patch Cavan Images/Cavan/Getty Images Autumn doesn’t officially kick off until the sun enters Libra each year, so naturally, these aesthetic-minded air signs are all about enjoying the unique charms of their season. And what screams fall more than pumpkins? That’s why planning a fun date to visit a local pumpkin patch is a perfectly romantic way to spend an autumn day with a Libra. Pick out a few of these classic orange gourds for home decor — or perhaps save them for a pumpkin-carving-themed follow-up date. Bonus points if you get some cute couple’s photos together in your cozy flannels, sweaters, and boots.

Scorpio: Movie Date Watching a movie for a date night? Groundbreaking. But seriously, cozying up for a fun flick during the fall just hits differently, and for a mysterious and private sign like Scorpio, this can be a fun way to bond without revealing too much too soon. Scorpio season is also spooky season, so these macabre-loving water signs are almost always down to catch the newest Halloween horror film. Grab some candy and hit the theater! And if you want something more intimate, watching some autumn-themed flicks at home with popcorn will be just as enjoyable.

Sagittarius: Hit A Beer Or Cider Festival Klaus Vedfelt/DigitalVision/Getty Images Autumn is the season of cider and beer festivals — and for a celebratory Sagittarius, a social date at a special seasonal event is a great way to maximize the fall vibes. Find your nearest Oktoberfest or adjacent celebration and make the trip. Tasting different beers and ciders will give you lots to talk about and help you loosen up, and there’s sure to be some fun entertainment at the festival that you can enjoy together. Plus, Sagittarians know how to have fun wherever they are, so everyone is guaranteed good time.

Capricorn: Couple’s Camping Autumn’s climate is often considered ideal — and it’s also the last stretch of the year when some places are temperate enough to enjoy some casual camping without special winter considerations. So for an industrious and earthy Capricorn, a couple’s camping date is the perfect way to bond this season. Capricorns love executing a plan, so they’ll enjoy everything from pre-trip preparations to long hikes through the wilderness. Quality time is also an important love language for Capricorns, so being together in the quiet of a cozy camping trip is ideal.

Aquarius: Corn Maze Aquarius signs would enjoy a corn maze date. Clever and intellectual, Aquarians love to zoom out and problem-solve — so planning a date to a corn maze is the perfect way to give these air signs the mental stimulation they crave while also promising a romantic bonding experience. Corn mazes are classic fall staples, so find one in your area and make a special day out of it. It’ll be fun to gallivant around outdoors together and have a shared goal of finding your way through the maze. Treat yourselves to a cute and cozy meal once you make it out.