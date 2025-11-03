Your Tarot Reading For The Week Of November 3 - 9

Your card for the week is the Nine of Pentacles, which represents success, rewards, independence, and security.

When you see it in a tarot reading, it means you’re likely in a good spot emotionally and financially — or at least well on your way. Instead of feeling chaotic or like you’re constantly playing catch-up, you’re noticeably more settled and secure.

The best part? This sense of stability is completely self-made. It isn’t through luck or the help of other people, but the result of a lot of hard work and planning on your part. If you typically feel let down by others, this is the week to appreciate all the ways you show up for yourself, and how good life looks when you do.

Take some time to notice all the things you’ve created, whether it’s the perfect morning routine, a cozy apartment, a happy space for your cat, a career you’re proud of — or all of the above. Just like the person on the card, you should slow down and admire it all.

While the Nine of Pentacles is always comforting to see, it’s especially inspiring after a breakup. This is the tarot card equivalent of the “girl who’s going to be OK” meme. Even if you’ve been through a lot, trust that you can get back on your feet. Notice how peaceful you feel and revel in the fact that you get to do what’s best for you now. Don’t be surprised if you realize you want to stay single, either.

In terms of your career, the Nine of Pentacles suggests you’re going to be recognized for all your hard work, possibly through a raise or recommendation. And if no one recognizes you? Pat yourself on the back. Go out to dinner, pop some bubbly, or brag about a work win to your mom or best friend. You deserve it for all your efforts.

The Nine of Pentacles is a nice one to see as you kick off November, too. As we head deeper into the season, it’s the perfect moment to embrace the “fall curriculum” trend on TikTok, where you create a line-up of all the things you’d like to do and learn.

List the books you’ve been meaning to read, sign up for an online class, or grab a journal and take notes about a favorite topic. It’s an easy way to feel accomplished and cozy — two things this card is all about.

