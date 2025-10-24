These 4 Zodiac Signs Will Be So Productive This Fall

Sometimes it’s tough to scrounge up motivation, even when you really want to. Instead of taking on your lengthy to-do list — oh, and dozens of projects you’ve been pushing aside work — you put it off for another day in favor of staying in bed and enjoying your perfectly curated FYP.

While it’s always OK to have a lazy era, certain zodiac signs will feel extra productive this fall, and it’s all thanks to a cheeky little cosmic boost they’re going to get from the stars. According to Katherine Wehler, a professional astrologer and New Paradigm Business & Soul Coach, when it comes to productivity, success, career, and getting things done, astrology points to a trio of planets — Jupiter, Saturn, and Mars.

“Jupiter gives you the confidence and optimism to believe big things are possible,” she tells Bustle. “Mars brings the drive, action, and follow-through to make those things happen. And Saturn provides the structure, discipline, and long-term vision to sustain your momentum over time and make sure what you’re building will last.”

Carmen Turner Schott, MSW, LCSW, an astrologer and therapist, says this season’s Mercury retrograde — lasting from Nov. 9 to Nov. 29 — could also impact everyone’s energy levels, and it might just inspire certain members of the zodiac to take action. “This is actually a great time to get old projects done that you have put off or neglected,” she says. “You may also be inspired to be more productive and driven to complete tasks from the past.” With that in mind, here are the four signs that will have the most productive fall.

Gemini (May 20 - June 19)

Fotkam/E+/Getty Images

As a sign ruled by Mercury — the planet going retrograde Nov. 9 — Geminis will actually benefit from the dreaded “Mercury retrograde” that tends to send others into a tailspin. Instead of experiencing communication delays or tech problems, this air sign should lean into the chaos and use it to their advantage.

Mercury is, after all, the planet of creativity and communication. “Finding unique ways to get work done will be Gemini’s gift this fall,” says Turner Schott. “They can achieve a lot by thinking things through and working smarter.” While everyone else is falling apart, they’ll sail ahead, making their productivity and accomplishments all the more noticeable. (They can also come to the rescue for someone at work, and seem like a true hero.)

Uranus, the planet of innovation, will be hanging out in Gemini until early November, too. That means Geminis can expect heightened mental speed, intelligence, and inspiration, says Turner Schott — all things that lead to greater productivity. It’s the perfect moment to tie up loose ends, check things off to-do lists, and maybe even fix an ongoing problem or two.

Virgo (Aug. 22 - Sept. 21)

Milan Markovic/E+/Getty Images

As the multitaskers of the zodiac, Virgos tend to be productive all year long. But for the maidens who have been in a slump, things should start to pick up this fall. For Virgos, another sign ruled by Mercury, the upcoming retrograde will feel like a much-needed reset.

It’s the perfect time for this earth sign to ditch a dull routine that’s no longer working for them, pick up a few new habits that feel inspired or creative, or restart projects that have been long forgotten. This season will be all about streamlining their routine — and getting sh*t done.

Virgos also got an extra boost this season from the new moon solar eclipse that occurred in their sign on Sept. 21, says Turner Schott. That was another mega reset that helped the Virgos of the world shed what was no longer working for them so they can think smarter and get laser-focused on their goals.

Scorpio (Oct. 22 - Nov. 20)

Phimwilai Kitsuriya/E+/Getty Images

“Mars spends much of the fall moving through your sign through Dec. 7, which means you’re getting a major energetic boost from your cosmic ruler,” Wehler says. “This is pure power-through energy — intense focus, determination, and the drive to follow through on what you’ve started.”

It’s why Scorpios will feel more motivated than usual, and that means they’ll be inspired to take action on personal goals and transform areas of their life that feel stagnant. That’s because Mars, one of the sign’s ruling planets along with Pluto, is all about energy and drive.

“Productivity for Scorpio this fall is about precision and purpose: clearing distractions, diving deep, and channeling your energy into something that truly matters,” she says. “With Mars on your side, what you set your mind to now can be boosted by some extra magic and synchronicity.”

Pisces (Feb. 18 - March 19)

FreshSplash/E+/Getty Images

Everyone should watch out for Pisces, too. According to Wehler, folks with this water sign in their chart will feel some major shifts in the coming months.

“You’ve been in a building phase since March 2023, when Saturn first entered your sign after about 30 years — and now, you’re finally starting to see the results of all that effort,” she tells Bustle. “This fall marks a culmination moment: the lessons, boundaries, and commitments you’ve been refining over the last two years are beginning to crystallize.”

It’s why projects will come together and goals will materialize, and you’ll have a deep sense of “Wow, I really did that,” she says. “This is your harvest season — a time to trust how far you’ve come and claim what’s yours.”

Sources:

Carmen Turner Schott, MSW, LCSW, astrologer, therapist

Katherine Wehler, professional astrologer, New Paradigm Business & Soul Coach