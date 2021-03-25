When Taurus and Libra first meet, they won’t be able to keep their eyes off each other. Taurus will be highly attracted to Libra’s beauty, grace, and charm, and Libra will appreciate the bull’s quiet strength, maturity, and grounded nature. With Venus as the ruling planet for both signs, Taurus and Libra share a special connection. But despite that, the zodiac’s stubborn bull and the indecisive airy Libra’s differences may be too much to make a relationship work.

As Kristina Semos, astrologer and owner of AstroOils, tells Bustle, a Taurus and Libra relationship can be defined as sensual and luxurious, but also stop and go. “Taurus and Libra are very different signs,” Semos tells Bustle. “It’s earth versus air, feminine versus masculine, and fixed versus cardinal.” Semos says the fact that these signs share Venus as their ruling planet is important, and “both signs, despite their different approaches and speeds, value relationship, luxury, sensual enjoyment, and beauty.”

On one hand, these two Venus-ruled signs share a lot of the same energy, especially when it comes to intimacy and passion. They’re able to connect deeply on a physical, mental, and emotional level. However, Taurus is a bit more reserved emotionally and has a slow, steady, and practical, approach to love.

“When the bull finally says the L-word, they mean it, and will not be changing their mind anytime soon,” Semos says. “Libra can be a bit more flighty. Although they take relationships seriously, they can get more hung up on the romanticized aspects, like the feeling of being ‘in love’ or the concept of being with your ‘soulmate’ despite all odds.”

Taurus may find Libra’s take on love to be impractical and a tad bit immature, while Libra may get put off by Taurus’ seriousness. As an air sign, Libra is prone to changing their mind at any time. If Libra feels like Taurus is only raining on their parade, they may lose interest and choose to move on. Read on to learn more about Taurus and Libra in a relationship, dating, friendship, and more.

Taurus And Libra’s Sexual Compatibility

Sexually, Taurus and Libra are compatible. Thanks to Venus, they’re both highly sensual and have similar tastes. “The way to turn each of them on centers around their five senses,” Semos says. “Gorgeous and clean surroundings, scented candles, fine food, date nights with theater tickets, swanky hotels, and body rubs, will get these two going.” Since both signs are partnership-oriented, both partners will give as much as their receive. As long as they’re able to communicate openly about their desires — which can be an issue with these two passive signs —they can have an enjoyable and fulfilling sex life.

Taurus And Libra’s Friendship Compatibility

When it comes to friendship, Taurus and Libra are compatible. As Stina Garbis, professional astrologer and psychic, tells Bustle, “They may find they have a lot of aesthetic things in common and share similar interests in the finer things in life.” These two can bond over their love of shopping, good food, and nice restaurants. As Venus-ruled signs, they might exchange beauty and skincare tips. Since both signs love being in love, their romantic lives will be a topic they’ll always go back to.

Despite their similarities, they’ll run into their fair share of problems. “With Venus, being a bit of a drama queen, this pair can have epic fights that may boil down to semantics,” Garbis says. “Both being stubborn may have trouble seeing things their friend’s way, even if at the end of the day they agree with each other.”

Taurus And Libra’s Dating Compatibility

As two zodiac signs who share the same ruler, Taurus and Libra may find themselves drawn towards each other right away. Taurus will admire Libra’s confidence and charm, while Libra will be attracted to Taurus’ calm demeanor. Even if they get butterflies being around each other, they’ll still feel like they’ve known each other all their lives.

“Sexually there are fireworks, and they both love to please,” Garbis says. “This partnership can be mutually pleasing. [At their] first meeting they are drawn towards each other and may find that they share a lot in common and have a similar style. They are similar yet different enough to complement each other well.”

The Biggest Challenges In A Taurus And Libra Relationship

Although Taurus and Libra can seem like a good match at first, there are a few big problem areas in this relationship. For one, Libras are social butterflies who gain validation through their relationships with others. As astrologer Alexandria Lettman tells Bustle, “This doesn't always go down too well as Taureans are highly possessive when it comes to their loved ones. They could easily mistake friendliness for flirting.” If it gets to be too much, Libra may end up feeling suffocated by the bull and will want to look elsewhere.

Communication between Taurus and Libra can be another issue they’ll have to work on. Taurus is a fixed sign, and according to Lettman, this means they’re able to make quick decisions when solving short-term problems. Libra, on the other hand, has cardinal energy. They take the lead on problem-solving but will take some time to come up with the best possible decision for everyone involved.

“Unfortunately, when the two aren't respectful of one another they can overstep, with Taurus rushing Libra to make up their mind and Libra making decisions on behalf of Taurus,” Lettman says.

Taurus is also inherently stubborn. As a sign who values harmony, Libra may choose to not argue in order to keep the peace in a relationship. Lettman says this could lead to some imbalance in the partnership. Libras may internalize their true feelings, which can create resentment and emotional disconnect over time.

Do Taurus And Libra Make A Good Match?

Overall, Taurus and Libra make a so-so match. Although their shared ruling planet brings some depth to their connection, making a long-term relationship last may be more trouble than it’s worth. Instead, these two may be better off as friends.

Sources

Kristina Semos, astrologer and owner of AstroOils

Alexandria Lettman, resident astrologer for The SoulUnity

Stina Garbis, professional astrologer and psychic