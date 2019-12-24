These 3 Zodiac Signs Are Most Likely To Be Friends With An Ex

When it comes to breakups, some zodiac signs will choose to delete photos, toss gifts into the dumpster, and never think of ol' what's-their-name ever again. For them, being friendly with an ex just doesn’t seem possible. But for a Gemini, Cancer, or a Sagittarius like Taylor, it's not only possible to be friends with an ex, but it can actually be kind of fulfilling. And did you see Taylor Swift and Harry Styles supporting each other at the 2021 Grammy Awards? There might just be hope for all of us yet.

Of course, not everyone has it in them to enthusiastically cheer on their ex. There are probably a million and one factors at play that make it easier for some folks to be friends with an ex, including how the relationship ended and whether they were friends beforehand. Add in past dating history and other life experiences (both good and bad), and some signs may be naturally more open to it than others.

For the zodiac signs that typically don't have a problem keeping an ex in their life, in a small way (like getting coffee once a year) or a big way (like texting all day every day), it can also come down to their personality traits and values.

According to astrologers, it's going to be the signs who place a lot of emphasis on relationships and thus want to hang onto the connections they've formed with others. They won't want to cut ties with people they've gotten to know — at least not too easily — and if that means maintaining a friendship with an ex, they'll be all about it. Read on below for the zodiac signs most likely to maintain that connection.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20) Gemini is a light-hearted sign, astrologer Clarisse Monahan, tells Bustle. They’re fair-minded, and aren't the type to turn a cold shoulder to an ex, and never speak to them again. Since they're an Air sign, they aren't ruled by their emotions. Add it all up, and it makes sense why they'd be cool with reaching out to an ex. "Their outgoing communicative nature makes it difficult not to keep communicating with people they are in relationships with once they transition into friends," Monahan says. "Being the sign of communication they are used to a constant rapport." Even though the relationship didn't work out, they still view their ex as someone worth chatting with, and won't really think twice about doing so. That said, "Geminis are also impatient and easily bored so how long the friendship lasts depend on how long the ex keeps their interest in this role," Monahan says. "Gemini has an ever-expanding legion of friends, so it just depends on if they can fit their ex into their schedule. Being a mutable sign, they are more able than others to roll with life's punches and changes."

Cancer (June 21 - July 22) Few signs value relationships quite like Cancer, which is why they're more likely than anyone else to maintain a friendship with an ex. "Cancer's sign is all about the past so they find it hard to completely break ties," Monahan says. They'd feel like completely moving on from an ex, and no longer having them in their life, would mean losing all their memories. And that would severely bum them out. Cancer is also really loving and nurturing. "If you are someone with a Cancer sun or moon, say, then Mothering is your highest expression," Monahan says. "This sign is extremely tender in their approach to human love and one of the most feeling signs. And this spills over into their breakups." They won't be the one to cut ties and never look back, but instead will reach out to their ex to see how they're doing. "They still care about people from their past," Monahan says. "However, Cancer needs to beware of being used by their exes for emotional support, as the crab invites people to pour their heart out to them." So while it's great that Cancer is willing to be so sweet, they should be wary of getting caught up in toxic situations. "Cancer draws out the sensitivity in everyone it contacts, encouraging them to feel safe enough to weep and unload," she says. "It also takes a long time for Cancer to let go of love, so maintaining a friendship with their exes may sometimes be confusing and not the healthiest situation for them."

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21) "Sagittarius, being another mutable sign, is also very flexible and comfortable with change," Monahan says. "They are a chameleon in the way they can change dynamics in their relationships." And that's why, if a partner turns into a friend, they won't really bat an eye. They're also highly motivated by adventure and fun, Monahan says, "and a new friend (even in the guise of an old flame) can be just that." Sagittarius is also funny and light-hearted, she says, so they probably won't hold a grudge for long. Instead, they'll be focused on maintaining their friendship, as well as what it means to them. "If their ex partner was someone who got their jokes and loves their wacky ideas they are happy to keep them in their life," Monahan says. "They are not one for long, emotionally draining conversations or dragging out the past. They would much prefer getting together to [have fun]." Since these zodiac signs are very much into their relationships, they'll quite easily (and happily) remain friends with an ex. Due to their personalities, they won't have a hard time forgetting all about the breakup, and instead will focus on starting anew with the person they care about.

Clarisse Monahan, astrologer