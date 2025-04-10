Your Tarot Reading For Thursday, April 10

Today’s tarot pull is the Seven of Wands. This card signifies sticking up for yourself, standing your ground, and persevering no matter what, even when the going gets tough. If that feels like a message meant specifically for you, then here’s your daily reading.

The Seven of Wands shows someone on a mountain. The imagery represents being at the top of your game, like when you’re thriving at work, loving a new relationship, or simply glowing because you’re in a good mood.

When you’re living your best life, you might notice that other people come out of the woodwork to try to knock you down. This card is about maintaining your position and keeping your head up, especially when they seem to not have your best interests at heart.

Think about your friend who gets jealous when you start dating someone new, or the coworker who seems to have it out for you in meetings. The Seven of Wands suggests you have a few haters right now, but don’t let it get to you.

Whether they’re coming for you on purpose or being weird without even realizing it, this card reminds you not to take their words or actions personally. It does, however, ask that you put up a little bit of a fight.

When the Seven of Wands appears in a reading, it suggests you’ve recently overcome obstacles or achieved some level of success. To keep it, you’ll need to stand up for yourself. That might mean asking your friend to be a little more supportive or watching what you say at work so that no one twists your words.

If you tend to lie low or seek peace at all costs, then you might feel stressed today, especially if you end up needing to have a tough talk. If that’s the case, remind yourself that setting boundaries is anact of self care. This will be particularly helpful if you’re a people-pleaser or hate saying no.

The Seven of Wands can also represent determination. If you’re struggling to get something done today, imagine this card as you get up and fight your way through your deep desire to lie back down and watch another episode of White Lotus. (OK, fine, maybe just one more.)

The wands could represent challenges — mishaps, unhelpful people, roadblocks, etc. — that are holding you back, but it also suggests you have the ability to overcome them.

