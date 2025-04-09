Your Tarot Reading For Wednesday, April 9

Today’s pull is the Four of Swords. This ridiculously dramatic card might echo how you feel today with its themes of fatigue, rest, and a dire desire for mental clarity. If you feel the need to text everyone you know and announce how exhausted you are, then this reading is for you.

The Four of Swords is a very obvious sign that you’re burned out and need to slow down. This card tends to show up after a particularly busy day, a draining experience, or a trying time, so think back over the past few weeks. Have you been going through it lately? Did the most recent Mercury retrograde (which literally ended yesterday) test your patience? If so, this is your cue to lie as low as possible as a way to recuperate throughout the next few hours.

If that means doing the bare minimum at work, that’s OK. If it means saying no to last-minute dinner plans with a partner, say no and then be honest about how you’re feeling. Protect your peace today and hopefully you’ll be home and swaddled in blankets with a giant bowl of comfort food before you know it.

For some, the Four of Swords can also point to a period of reflection. If you’ve been making big moves and decisions lately, take today to check in on how you feel. Do you like what you’ve been creating? If so, keep going. If not, adjust, tweak, and shift as necessary.

This card might also be a sign to stop asking other people for advice — at least for now. Getting a fresh set of eyes can feel useful in the moment, but consider how often outside opinions actually cloud your judgment.

See how it feels to simmer in your own thoughts for a change. You might like how it feels, but even more importantly, you might have some epiphanies or gain a clearer perspective on what you truly want.

One more tip? Try having floor time today where you quite literally sprawl out on the floor. It’s grounding, relaxing, and often an ideal way to think.

