Your Bank Account's Tarot Reading For Thursday, February 27

Today’s tarot card is The Empress. This major arcana card carries themes of fertility, creativity, abundance, and powerful feminine energy. In a money reading, it signals that good things are likely coming your way.

Today, this card indicates you’ll feel extra confident when it comes to your cash. For some, you’ll breathe a sigh of relief knowing you have a hefty chunk of change in your bank account while others might feel confident that a job has them on the path to financial success.

To supercharge this sense of security, continue to manifest wealth and abundance with positive thoughts throughout the next 24 hours and beyond. Vividly envision yourself making a big sale, snagging more recognition at work, or running your own successful business — then get to work making it happen.

You may want to look for a mentor or maternal figure to help guide you in the right direction. This is your cue to become besties with your boss, call your Capricorn friend with the corner office, or text your savvy mom for financial advice. The Empress doesn’t want you to toil alone.

This card has a very generous aura, which means these people should be more than happy to offer guidance, tips, and ideas for feeling financially sound. It could also be a sign that you’re the one with all the wisdom. If you see a chance to pass on a useful tip or give someone a leg up, don’t look the other way. Today’s a good day to give back.

The Empress also suggests that your creative juices will be flowing in full force. It might be the right time to sit down and brainstorm ways to get out of a money-related pickle, like how you’ll pay off a credit card, but it also might mean you’ll wake up with a million-dollar idea.

This card reminds you to lay the groundwork for what you’d like to have in the future — that means planting seeds and making moves in the right direction. Don’t hesitate to sign up for a class that’ll hone your skills or pick up supplies that’ll allow you to work some magic. The best time to invest in yourself is now.

