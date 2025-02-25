The 5 Most Financially Independent Zodiac Signs

Not everyone has making money at the top of their to-do list, but for certain zodiac signs, financial independence is truly everything. Being able to cut it on their own is a goal they’ve had since they were young, and it’s something they work toward every single day.

Financial independence can take many forms. For some signs, it means being able to afford rent all on their own or saving enough money to one day buy a house. For others, it’s all about scoring a job that covers all of their living expenses and allows them to put 20% in savings each month. And for others, it’s all about being able to retire early.

To get to this point in life, certain members of the zodiac will tap into their innate skills, whether it’s their abundant energy that allows them to work extra hard or their savvy savings skills that help them plan ahead, stick to a budget, invest wisely, etc. Nothing is more important to them than building a nest egg and having money for a rainy day.

Other members of the zodiac may enjoy living with roommates for the social connection or appreciate when a partner swoops in to pay for things. Meanwhile, the zodiac signs who value financial independence are all about counting their cash and keeping an eye out for their next side hustle. Here are the five signs who are the most financially independent.

Taurus (April 19 - May 19)

petrunjela/E+/Getty Images

People who have Taurus in the birth chart tend to be financially savvy. This earth sign values practicality, stability, and security, and it means they place saving and earning at the top of their priority list. While they might have passion projects on the side, they always make sure to have a reliable stream of income to cover all their bases.

As a sign ruled by Venus — aka the lover of all things beautiful — this sign also likes to treat themselves, and it’s another reason why they work so hard and count their pennies. They want a nice house, a good car, and a wardrobe full of clothes that feel like “them.” To be able to afford all of life’s little luxuries, they make sure they save and invest their money wisely.

Virgo (Aug. 22 - Sept. 21)

alvaro gonzalez/Moment/Getty Images

While other members of the zodiac are busy spending frivolously, a Virgo will be at home hashing out their monthly budget and finding ways to save extra cash. This earth sign will do it all. They’ll make their coffee at home, set a strict grocery budget, and resist buying splurge-y items they don’t need. All of these habits make it easier for them to build a nest egg.

Virgos also tend to chase practical jobs that bring in impressive paychecks. At the same time, they’re willing to work double shifts to boost their income in any job they can find. Once they set their eye on a financial goal they won’t stop until it’s achieved.

Scorpio (Oct. 22 - Nov. 20)

RealPeopleGroup/E+/Getty Images

If there’s one thing Scorpios value, it’s independence. This sign doesn’t like to rely on others, whether it’s a roommate, a partner, or family. As a water sign ruled by transformational Pluto, they like to have the freedom to change their minds and careers — or move on a whim. Being financially independent allows them to do whatever they want whenever they want.

Another reason why Scorpios like to make their own money? Because it often means they can live alone. Their main goal in life is to create a comfy, cozy lair that’s all their own. This thoughtful water sign also doesn’t love the tricky dynamics that tend to come with combining finances or relying on others for rent or bills. They prefer to pay their own way, and they’re savvy enough to do so.

Capricorn (Dec. 31 - Jan. 18)

Hispanolistic/E+/Getty Images

Just like their fellow earth signs Virgo and Taurus, Capricorns are all about creating a financially independent lifestyle. They like to gamify their finances by looking for ways to score credit card points, and they also have a keen eye for investing.

As a sign ruled by hardworking Saturn, it rarely occurs to them to team up with a partner or roommates to share a financial load. They have a strong “I got this” mentality and will do whatever it takes to make it on their own. They also have an endless supply of energy. Catch them working a double and then putting their earnings directly into a high-yield savings account.

Aquarius (Jan. 19 - Feb. 17)

PixeloneStocker/Moment/Getty Images

Aquarius is another financially independent member of the zodiac. This air sign, ruled by quirky Uranus, is always looking for ways to step outside the box — and that often means they want to make as much money as possible to feel free. They don’t like to feel held back or reliant on others, and it’s why they make earning a top priority.

Their financial planning tends to start at a young age as they look for jobs with a fast track to retirement. Aquarians are known for being able to see far into the future. If anyone’s going to rent their own apartment, snag their own car, or buy a house before their peers, it’s them. They might not go about it conventionally, but they will make it happen.