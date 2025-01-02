Your Tarot Reading For Thursday, January 2

Today’s tarot is The World. With its four balanced symbols, circular wreath, and person celebrating in the middle of it all, it’s said to represent harmony, a sense of belonging, and the completion of a cycle.

This card has popped up to call attention to all the ways you feel fulfilled. Sure, it’s possible you aren’t exactly where you want to be in life, but chances are you have a lot more going for you than you realize. Instead of focusing on what you don’t have, spend today feeling good about what you do.

It might strike you as you get ready this morning and notice how at home you feel in your apartment, or while you’re petting your adopted cat who’s finally settling in, or while texting your supportive, loving group chat. This card has big “I’m in the right place at the right time” energy, so make sure you appreciate it all today.

The World could also indicate that you just finished a major project or that something is about to come full circle in your life. Think about what it could be and give it a nod of recognition — or go into full celebration mode and pop a bottle tonight. (Do you have any bubbly left over from New Year’s?)

It’s important to recognize all the effort it took to get where you are. Sometimes it doesn’t feel like you’re doing much until you think about it, and that’s when you’re like, “Hey, wait a minute. I’m kind of killing it.” Or “Wow, hold on. This time last year I hadn’t yet accomplished X, Y, or Z.”

Now’s the perfect moment to reflect, especially before you head back into your usual post-holiday routine on Monday and get swept up in your busy schedule. Take this weekend to write in your journal, pat yourself on the back, and while you’re at it, you can also come up with some new goals.

The World isn’t about starting a fresh phase — in fact, it really wants you to take a quick breather — but you can plant seeds and get ideas rolling for your next round of accomplishments. That way, this time next year you’ll have even more reasons to celebrate.