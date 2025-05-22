Your Tarot Reading For Thursday, May 22

Today’s card is the Eight of Wands. It points to unexpected changes, movement, progress, and the need to make quick decisions. This is great news for anyone who’s currently stuck in a rut. Whether life’s too fast or a little too slow, something will shift in the hours ahead.

This could be something simple, like a friend canceling dinner plans because they’re stuck at work. Just like that, you’ll have the evening back to yourself to rest, relax, and catch up on a few things. If you’ve needed a breather, this unexpected shift will feel like a welcome treat. You’ll also need the energy for what’s to come.

For many, the change could be something bigger that moves you forward. Since this is the Eight of Wands, it’s likely related to a goal you’ve been working on for a while versus a random stroke of luck. You might have a breakthrough on a project or decide today’s the day to make some major moves within your career. It’ll happen fast, so stay on your toes.

In a tarot reading, the wands represents creativity, passion, and intuition. With eight of them flying through the air, it’s a sign you’ll be full of brilliant ideas — and just as much energy to make them all come to life. Don’t be surprised if you go from snoozing on the couch to digging through your art supplies, journals, or texts. The Eight of Cards is all about capturing that spark and taking full advantage of it.

If the inspo doesn’t come naturally, go out and find it. Pop by an art opening, a last-minute party, or an interesting conversation. Mix and mingle with people you admire and see what rubs off. You never know who you’ll meet, what you’ll see, and how it might impact you.

It’s often really tough to get out of a rut, and even tougher to step outside your comfort zone, but there will be something in the air that makes it slightly easier. You’ll have more energy — or you’ll simply decide that enough is enough. If you feel like you’ve been waiting for your life to start, be in charge of that change.

One thing to keep in mind? Whatever you put in motion today has a good chance of sticking, so trust your gut when it comes to starting new projects, working with new people, or setting off in a new direction.

For more, check out your horoscope.