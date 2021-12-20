Put the air fryer down. Before you set out to copy another TikTok recipe at home, you might be relieved to know that, come March 2022, you can have TikTok food trends delivered from your For You Page straight to your door. That’s right, TikTok kitchens are soon going to be popping up all over the United States – bringing you viral classics like baked feta pasta and corn ribs, along with whatever TikTok food trends 2022 has in store.

TikTok announced this development on Dec. 17, sharing that the company had partnered with Virtual Dining Concepts and Grubhub to launch “ghost kitchens,” or delivery-only restaurants, around the U.S. According to Bloomberg, Virtual Dining Concept co-founder Robert Earl shared plans for TikTok Kitchen to open 300 locations by March 2022, and over 1,000 locations by the end of the year. These ghost kitchens will operate within pre-existing brick and mortar restaurants, who will create meals from the TikTok menu for delivery only.

TikTok plans to gives its compliments to the chef. According to TechCrunch, TikTok’s profits from the endeavor will be invested in the original creators of the menu items, as well as other creators in the TikTok foodie community. One can assume that this funding might look something like a food-centric Creator Fund.

TikTok will surely benefit from this partnership project — if not in profits, then in marketing. Many TikTok stars have partnered with restaurants in the past year, such as Charli D'amelio's “The Charli” Dunkin order. And TikTok Kitchen could offer a more direct avenue for the video platform to remain involved in these cross-industry marketing endeavors.

Beyond the initial announcement, not much is set in stone about these virtual kitchens just yet. However, based on the original announcement, avid clock app users can expect to see baked feta pasta, the smash burger, corn ribs, and pasta chips. Bloomberg also reports that Earl announced the TikTok Kitchen menu will change quarterly. Which means, if you craft a viral treat in the coming months, you just might have a chance to showcase your chef chops on the TikTok Kitchen menu.

Until March, you can keep scrolling through your foodie TikTok feed and trying out TikTok recipes at home, to get your palette ready for the taste of TikTok Kitchen.