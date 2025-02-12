Your Tarot Reading For Wednesday, February 12

Today’s tarot card is the Nine of Cups. It’s often referred to as the “wish card,” but it also represents contentment, success, and a general sense of gratitude. Just by looking at it, you can tell that it has positive, happy vibes — and it’s an eerily apt card to see today, just hours before the full moon in Leo rises.

To start, it suggests you’ll feel extra satisfied today, and those good vibes could take any shape. You might be counting down the hours to the world’s best Galentine’s Day plans, or have a hot date lined up for Valentine’s Day. Maybe you got brave and finally texted your crush. It could also signify that you’ll have a particularly organized and productive workday where you kill it in a meeting or slam through all your emails like a boss.

For some, there will simply be an aura of joy that carries you from morning to night. Think of yourself as the person on the card. Seriously, could they look any more pleased?

Since the cups represent emotion, the Nine of Cups hints that you feel at ease within yourself. This contentment could come after a tumultuous breakup, a tough start to the year, a risky and stressful move, or an era where your mind felt jumbled. Breathe a sigh of relief, enjoy this feeling, and rest assured no one can snatch it away.

In a tarot reading, the Nine of Cups is often referred to as the wish card, which implies you should do some light manifesting today to set a few dreams in motion. Tonight happens to be a full moon, which makes your manifestation even more powerful. Positive things are on the horizon — trust.

Even if your dream job doesn’t appear in the next 24 hours or your ideal partner doesn’t come knocking at your door, stay confident that things are in motion. Your life is steadily heading in the right direction.

Today will also be one of those days where you feel deeply appreciative for everything you already have, so much so that absolutely nothing will get you down — even those irritating inconveniences that normally cause you to buckle. You might lose a headphone, spill your coffee, or trip on a sidewalk grate, but it won’t impact you one iota. You’ll just laugh it off and continue on with your sunny day.

For more, check out your daily horoscope.