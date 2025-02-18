Your Money Tarot Reading For Tuesday, February 18

Today’s tarot card is the Three of Cups, which shows people raising a glass in celebration. In general, this card signifies positivity, community, and connections. In a money-themed tarot reading, it urges you to build your wealth through teamwork.

To get your bag, one of the best things you can do in the next 24 hours is turn to your social network. Ask a friend if they know someone in the field you’d like to work in. Scroll through your LinkedIn connections or send a few DMS. Let people know you’re looking for a new job, a side gig, or whatever the case may be. The more eyes and minds you can have working with you, the better.

The Three of Cups also hints that you’ll have a collaborative day at work. Projects will run smoothly and you’ll feel like everyone’s ideas are gelling as one. Even if you typically like to be alone, lean into the process of working with others and see how it feels. All those good vibes and successes could open a few doors to more lucrative projects in the future.

Since the Three of Cups is all about community, the appearance of this card might also serve as a reminder to lean on those around you, especially if you’re going through a tough time. Chat up your roommates about lowering your bills (do you guys really need cable?) or tell your friend group that you’ll be in your “loud budgeting” phase for the foreseeable future. Don’t be embarrassed — you probably aren’t the only one cringing at the bill anyway.

For some, the Three of Cups could also hint at a raise or other financial win coming your way. Today might mark your first sale from your small business or the arrival of a much-needed paycheck. In any case, here’s hoping you have the opportunity to clink glasses with your pals tonight at a Taco Tuesday get-together.

If your bank account is looking good, this card could signify that you’ll be the one helping others, so keep your eyes peeled for those opportunities. This a very generous tarot card, as well as one that reminds you to celebrate your own wins, too. Today it might feel right to buy yourself a little treat — just don’t go overboard.

