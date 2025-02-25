Your Bank Account's Tarot Reading For Tuesday, February 25

Today’s card is Strength, which represents courage, patience, and power, especially during tense moments. It shows a woman taming a lion, and in a money reading suggests you might have to “tame your own lion” when it comes to overspending. If you’ve been making a few too many impulsive purchases, then listen up. This card could be for you.

The appearance of Strength doesn’t suggest you need to stop spending entirely, but that you may want to pause and reflect before smashing the “buy now” button. It’s all about having a more mindful approach to shopping, especially if you’ve been giving in to late-night spending sprees or buying items you don’t need just because they’re viral or about to sell out.

Do your stress levels rise when an item is low in stock? Are you currently tracking multiple packages in the mail? Even though it’s fun to shop, you might have noticed that the thrill stops there. Once the box arrives and you open it up, it won’t be long before you’re on the hunt for something new.

This could be the reminder you need to do a low-spend month, stick to a budget, or to keep a list of things you want and need so that you don’t buy random stuff “just because.” Once you reel in your spending, you’ll feel a lot more balanced — and your bank account will be happier, too.

In a money tarot reading, Strength could also point to your ability to stretch a dollar. Maybe you’re already the budgeting queen and are so good at meal prepping, saving gas by taking public transit, or putting 20% of your income into savings every month.

The Strength card could be a pat on the back from the universe and a sign you’re doing exactly what you need to do. In some cases, it may even be a hint that you need to share your tips and tricks with friends, family, partner, or followers on social media.

This card also points to your inner wisdom, so trust your gut when it comes to spending and major investments. You may have a hunch that now isn’t the best time to make a big purchase — or that it’s the perfect time. Listen to your intuition. It’s gotten you this far.

For more, check out your horoscope.