Today’s tarot card is the Queen of Pentacles, which represents generosity, comfort, luxury... and the desire to stay home and do nothing. It’s the perfect card to see right after the first of the month. Why go out when you can stay in and enjoy your rent?

This card is associated with the earth signs of the zodiac, who are all major homebodies. Instead of doing the most today, you might feel inclined to tear a page from the Virgo handbook and make a nice dinner, put on a favorite movie, and enjoy a low-energy hobby, like organizing your Pinterest boards.

The Queen of Pentacles is known for her nurturing vibes, which is why a self-care day might be in order, but she’s also incredibly practical when it comes to money. It’s possible you’ll reevaluate your spending today or X out of a shopping cart full of things you just don’t need.

While this card is associated with luxury and the occasional splurge, it’s also a reminder to revel in what you already have, especially if it feels like your apartment is bursting at the seams. Maybe there’s no need to add more to the pile. Take this is your cue to ward off clutter and spare your wallet.

The appearance of the Queen of Pentacles also implies you’ll be working overtime as the mom of your friend group today. This card has loving, nurturing, caring energy, so don’t be surprised if you have to comfort your bestie or offer motherly advice.

You might come through as the measured voice of reason for a friend who’s going through a breakup (and really wants to get back with their ex) or for a pal who isn’t feeling confident enough to take a leap in their career. As someone who has been there and done that, let all the words of wisdom flow through your fingertips as you send your texts.

While you’re out there being the sweetest member of your group chat, you can also turn some of that advice back towards yourself. Today, take a moment to think about how far you’ve come, as well as where you would like to go. You might be in the right headspace to set a few plans in motion.