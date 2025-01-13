Your Tarot Reading For Tuesday, January 14

Today’s tarot card is the Four of Swords, which represents the art of taking a moment to rest, reset, and rejuvenate. When it shows up in a reading, it’s a sign that you’ve been going through it and officially need a break.

Don’t be surprised if you seriously contemplate calling out of work today. If you can, it might be worth it to sleep in, lie low, and use up one of your vacation days. If that isn’t an option, it would be wise to skip happy hour plans or non-urgent errands in favor of staying home. Taco Tuesday will always be there for you, so don’t pressure yourself to go out if you’re hearing the call of your couch.

This card gives off dramatic vibes thanks to the artwork that shows a person lying on their back with swords inches away from their face. Feel free to be equally intense with your self-care this evening. Collapse on the sofa, cover yourself in blankets, and have a “woe is me” moment. You deserve it.

If you don’t take it easy, the Four of Swords suggests you’ll burn out or crash out — and that’s never good. It’s already been a tough start to 2025, so take this card as a sign that you need to prioritize rest. Society will tell you to keep going, going, going, but you need to strike a balance and look out for yourself, too.

In a tarot reading, cards with the number four traditionally signify stability and focus. The Four of Swords suggests there’s a lot of anxiety and tension in the air, and you could take that to mean you’re feeling stressed about your future or what’s to come.

To figure out what you need to do to feel balanced, start with a meditation. A few deep breaths, a quick five-minute journal sesh, or a few minutes away from your phone would also do the trick. Because the suit of swords is connected to thoughts and logic, this card hints that you might be overthinking things. Sometimes all you need to recenter is a moment away from the hustle and bustle.

Maybe a tough situation isn’t actually as bad as it seems, meaning there’s no need to lie awake tonight overthinking it. It could also mean something is actually worthy of your anxiety, but there’s nothing you can do about it right now. The best thing you can do today is rest, so allow yourself to indulge.