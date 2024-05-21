Here's Your Horoscope For Tuesday, May 21

It’s a moody Tuesday; the moon spends the entirety of the day in deep and intense Scorpio. Feelings could bubble up in the morning thanks to a lunar face-off with mental planet Mercury, making it hard to focus on work. Take a morning stroll to clear your head of all the emotional distractions.

Thankfully the cosmic skies clear up by noon and it’s smooth sailing from here, so enjoy the rest of the day free of any major planetary interruptions.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

It’s probably time to have a conversation about your boundaries, because it’s possible they’ll be put to the test today. If you don’t know what your own needs are, how can you expect others to honor them?

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

You can’t always control when your feelings decide to come bubbling over the proverbial pot, especially when it comes to relationships. Say how you feel now, because forever holding your peace is no way to live.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Take the morning off if you can, because the brain fog is rolling in hard. But there’s no need to be overwhelmed by your to-do list! The latter half of the day will be much more productive, so stay in your lane and focus.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

When it comes to what and who you love, it’s time to stop worrying about what other people think. Your heart wants what it wants, and the haters don’t deserve an ounce of say in the matter.

Leo (July 23 - Aug. 22)

Give your glam squad the day off, because doesn’t spending the day in your coziest sweats make a bit more sense right now? Work from home if you can, and prioritize some quality time with your couch.

Virgo (Aug. 23 - Sept. 22)

There’s nothing wrong with a good perspective check or change of heart, so embrace whatever messages the universe seems to be sending you right now. You don’t need to make any final decisions today.

Libra (Sept. 23 - Oct. 22)

No one’s coming to try to steal what you’ve got today, so there’s no need to guard your safe so closely. Shake off any feelings of possessiveness and shove that scarcity mindset right out of your brain.

Scorpio (Oct. 23 - Nov. 21)

You’ve got a lot of feelings, but so do your lovers, so make space for their input on things today. Someone close to you may need to share what’s on their heart, and while you don’t need to agree, you can still listen.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22 - Dec. 21)

Your to-do list is at odds with your brain fog in the morning, so try to show yourself a little extra patience. There’s no shame in fantasizing about getting in bed and going to sleep tonight in order to help you power through.

Capricorn (Dec. 22 - Jan. 19)

You have more influence over things today than you think, so wield it wisely. Your friends and colleagues may be looking to you as an example without you even realizing it. Thankfully, you wear the crown well.

Aquarius (Jan. 20 - Feb. 18)

Big feelings could make it hard to stay focused in the morning, but keep your eye on the prize, whatever that may be. Acknowledging what’s beneath the surface of your heart will only make you more resilient.

Pisces (Feb. 19 - March 20)

Don’t let petty distractions keep you from getting things done today. Tune out all the other voices trying to grab your attention and aim your antenna inward. Your soul’s inner compass will guide you in the right direction.

Find your horoscope on Bustle every Monday through Friday. Want more?

Your May horoscope

What May has in store for your love life

May’s astrological forecast