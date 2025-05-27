Your Tarot Reading For Tuesday, May 27

Today’s tarot card is The Sun. This happy, cheery major arcana card represents good luck, harmony, ease, freedom, and brighter days — in every sense of the term.

This is a nice one to see after your long weekend, especially if you’re kind of bummed to be back at work. It’s a sign that you’re refreshed and relaxed, possibly because you slipped away for a quick vacation — or because you slept in every day until noon. Bliss.

It’s also a reminder that the summer is just getting started, so there’s no need to fret or feel a surge of FOMO. There’s something so hopeful about the unofficial start to the season, and just think — the real first day of summer isn’t for another month! You still have to so much fun to look forward to, as well as warmer weather, longer days, and get-aways. It should feel like you have a brand new lease on life.

Even if you’re winter’s biggest fan girl, there will still be an exciting energy in the air, and this card encourages you to embrace it. If you’ve been meaning to go out more, why not ask a friend if they want to meet up for dinner. If you’ve been craving more excitement, why not go on a last-minute date?

There are so many ways to capture the vibe of The Sun, whether that’s today, this weekend, or throughout the summer. This card is associated with the fire sign Leo, so when in doubt simply ask yourself, “What would a Leo do?” (Hint: They’d go have a good time.)

In a tarot reading, The Sun is also a sign that everything is about to go your way. Expect good things to happen, like finding an extra donut in your drive-thru order, as well a general ease and flow as you move through your day.

People will smile and hold open doors, and you’ll feel like you have an extra bounce in your step. If you do cross paths with a dark cloud, brush it off and go on with your day. The Sun reminds you to stay positive no matter what.

For more, check out your horoscope.