Celebrate The First Day Of Summer With These 22 Instagram Captions

The first day of summer and the longest day of the year, AKA the summer solstice, takes place on June 21, and you know what that means: barbecues, beach hangs, and all-around good vibes are just around the corner. With so much to celebrate, you’re probably gonna want to commemorate the celestial event with an Instagram post – but so will everyone else. Thankfully, these summer solstice caption ideas are as unique as they come, so you can make your ode to summer stand out among the rest.

Per Time and Date, the sun's zenith will be at its northernmost point from the equator on June 21, which gives the solstice the longest stretch of sunlight. So if you're going to enjoy the supersized summer day, you have plenty of time to do it. This is great for many reasons, not the least of which is the extra hours you'll have to tend to your social media presence, and these unique first day of summer Instagram captions will help you kick off the new season with the perfect mix of fun and depth.

“Summer’s not as long as it used to be / Everyday counts like crazy.” – “Skyline To” by Frank Ocean

“It’s Hot Girl Summer, so you know she got it lit.” – “Hot Girl Summer” by Megan Thee Stallion

“Summer bachelors, like summer breezes, are never as cool as they pretend to be." — Nora Ephron

“Everything good, everything magical happens between the months of June and August." — The Summer I Turned Pretty by Jenny Han

"Summertime is always the best of what might be." — Charles Bowden

"Sweet, sweet burn of sun and summer wind, and you my friend, my new fun thing, my summer fling." — "Summerfling" by k.d. Lang

Well, summer slipped us underneath her tongue/ Our days and nights are perfumed with obsession.” — “The Louvre” by Lorde

"Keep your face to the sun and you will never see the shadows." — Helen Keller

"'Cause a little bit of summer is what the whole year is all about." — "Wildfire" by John Mayer

"And so with the sunshine and the great bursts of leaves growing on the trees, just as things grow in fast movies, I had that familiar conviction that life was beginning over again with the summer." — The Great Gatsby by F. Scott Fitzgerald

“Waiting for the sunrise, soul dancing in the dark / Summer night city.” — “Summer Night City” by ABBA

“It's a cruel summer / It's cool, that's what I tell 'em / No rules, in breakable heaven.” – “Cruel Summer” by Taylor Swift

"We thread our way through a moving forest of ice cream cones and crimson thighs." — Jean-Dominique Bauby

“On the sands, beach sands, make plans.” – “SUMMER” by The Carters

“Endless summer vacation, make it last ‘til we die.” – “Rose Colored Lenses” by Miley Cyrus

"Summer afternoon — to me those have always been the two most beautiful words in the English language." — Henry James

"I could never in a hundred summers get tired of this." — Susan Branch

“I’m your summer girl.” – “Summer Girl” by HAIM

"I wonder what it would be like to live in a world where it was always June." — L.M. Montgomery

"I love how summer just wraps its arms around you like a warm blanket." — Kellie Elmore

“My cheeks in high color, overripe peaches / No shirt, no shoes, only my features.” —“Solar Power” by Lorde

"If it could only be like this always — always summer, always alone, the fruit always ripe..." — Evelyn Waugh