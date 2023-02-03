Slowly but surely, winter is on its way out (can I get an amen?) — and with it, the trends cross-category are beginning to shift in some headline-making ways. I mean, Hailey Bieber has already debuted an *iconic* hair transformation, and Paris Couture Week was undoubtedly defined by its unique looks (and that’s putting it lightly, TBH).

It’s safe to say the glam trends throughout the chillier months were all about making a serious statement with your look, with boldly lined eyes, Y2K-inspired metallic textures, and sensually deep scarlet hues leaving its mark.

As for the makeup looks for spring 2023? Well, you’re sure to see youthfully hydrated skin that results from a solid skin care routine, dreamy pastel pigments à la the ’60s aplenty, as well as one daring trend in particular that may just surprise you ... Spoiler: The movement in question *completely* goes against the beauty norm, setting itself apart from all other trends of the moment. So major.

Before you start adding those cult-fave must haves and buzzy TikTok-viral products to your shopping cart for a beauty stash refresh — here are 11 standout makeup looks and trends that the industry’s pros predict will define the spring season this year.

1 Underpainting Obsession If you’ve ever been curious about Kendall Jenner or Hailey Bieber’s glam routine, you’re in luck: Their go-to makeup artist, Mary Phillips, has revealed her (now-viral) contour-before-foundation hack. And Yanni Peña, an NYC-based makeup pro whose work can be spotted all over fashion runways, admits the “subtle approach to sculpted skin” will be everywhere this spring.

2 Balletcore Baby Across beauty and fashion categories, balletcore has been cemented as one of the top trends of the now. And with springtime in sight, it’s no surprise that doll-like doe eyes, sweetheart eyelashes, coquette-ish lips, and countless shades of pink will take centerstage.

3 Lovely Lavender This time last year, purple blush reigned supreme. Sara Talias, a makeup pro who specializes in bridal and editorial glam looks, tells Bustle that the purple pigment love story is set to be focused more on the eyes this spring: “A trend we are going to see for the spring is the return of purple eyeshadow. Expect to see lots of gorgeous iridescent shades in lavender and periwinkle tones, coupled with lots of mascara for a very ethereal look.”

4 Anti-Beauty Queen With Doja Cat leading the way with her headline-making looks (i.e. all-bedazzled-everything red ensembles, gold body paint literally allover, and epic brow art) — and Peña agrees that we will be seeing more bold looks that aren’t deemed traditionally glamorous: “Embracing imperfections, this trend features skinny or no eyebrows, smudged and lived-in makeup, heavy mascara, color contacts, and everything else that goes against beauty norms. [It’s all about using] makeup as a tool to evoke a mood you’re feeling inside and express your creativity.”

6 So Sixties The ’60s were defined by boldly graphic eyes, dreamy pastel hues, dramatic false eyelashes, and hair teased to seriously high heights —and celebs like Jenna Ortega, Florence Pugh, and many more have been experimenting with the babydoll-esque trends of the decade.

7 Dewy Daydream Youthful, hydrated, glowing skin is always a vibe, and especially this spring, the pros have all agreed that full-on dewy skin is a go. Peña shares that “no-makeup makeup is making a comeback,” and Kaye adds that the look “is not going anywhere, [especially] with so many illuminators going viral.” As for the reason for the dew revival? Talias says: “There has been so much focus on skincare in terms of self-care and really creating that lit from within glow. There are so many new foundations that are infused with skin care elements and have a gorgeous glowy finish.”

8 Line It Up You may just want to stock up on your favorite liquid eyeliners. Talias predicts that lined eyes will be *it* for springtime: “With makeup looks being more minimal, there is a focus on a singular, strong element, and this spring it's going to be all about eyeliner. Think smudged out rimmed liner or a strong cat eye, with a stark contrast to fresh skin.”

9 Give ’Em Lip On days when you want to keep it super minimal with your eye makeup look, Peña shares that a statement lip is the way to go in the coming months: “This trend encourages experimenting with new techniques and color combinations for statement-making lips. And to ensure a smooth application, start by exfoliating your lips with a lip scrub [before] hydrating with a lip balm or mask.”

10 Iridescent Eyes When it comes to springtime glam, Kaye says it’s all about the shimmer: “A shimmer eyeshadow swept over the lid brings brightness to our eye makeup look. To keep the shimmer light just sweep it over with your finger or with a fluffier eye brush rather than packing it on with a flat eye brush.”