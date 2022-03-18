Just because your BFF is officially expecting doesn’t make them any less of the cool, adventurous, trendy friend they’ve always been. Case in point: Rihanna and her most recent ‘fits that totally redefine maternity wear. So when it comes time for the baby shower, only the most unique baby shower gifts will do.

Stuck on finding a present that’s useful and fashion-forward? After all, there are tons of baby shower gifts on the market, so narrowing them down is practically a science. To get started, try thinking of baby shower gifts that a celeb like RiRi would love.

Think: fashionable diaper bags, swanky swaddles, and bougie bouncers. Of course, baby clothes that are just as trendy as mom’s are sure to delight, and high-tech baby gadgets are always a cool option, too. And remember that baby gear doesn’t only come in bright, primary colors. You can score neutral-hued items that look surprisingly chic.

Scroll on to see and shop unique baby shower gifts from a number of beloved brands. Your cool-mom-pal is practically guaranteed to get a Diaper Genie or two and plenty of plain onesies, so these beautiful baby must-haves are sure to have them say, “You just get me.”

BOUNCER BLISS baby bjorn $249.99 View product Give the new parents a chance to have a few precious minutes of peace with this soothing baby bouncer in a chic beige hue. With neck, back, and head support, the baby will be safe and comfy, and the rocking nature of the bouncer might even help them drift into a serene sleep.

Signature Bilia Bassinet: Natural Design Dua $179.99 View product With a fitted foam pad, this handmade bassinet provides the baby a comfortable and safe place to rest, and its handles make it easy to transport. Not to mention, it totes some seriously chic boho vibes.

Turbo Pure Sterilizer Dryer BabyMoov $99.99 View product If they thought cleaning was a hassle before, just wait until they add bottles, teething toys, and pacifiers to the mix. Help them out by gifting them this sterilizer dryer that holds up to six items at once, and removes up to 99.9 percent of bacteria with its steam nozzles and HEPA filtration system.

CAR SEAT + STROLLER Doona $549 View product Car seats and strollers are essential for any new parent, and you can help your friend cross this item off the list with this sleek duo set. In seconds, the modern stroller transforms into a functional car seat and from a car seat back into a stroller. It’s a total game changer.

Nursing Bralette 2.0 Trio LARA $114 $84 View product Who ever said that nursing bras have to be boring or ugly? This supportive bralette is available in three color options, and features the prettiest lace. Of course, they’re also seamlessly functional with drop-down cups, an adjustable racerback design, and hook and eye clasps.

Dream Weighted Sleep Sack Dreamland Baby $85 View product If your bestie considers their weighted blanket a self-care must-have, why not give their little one a version of their very own? Similar to the popular weighted blankets for adults, this weighted sleep sack uses gentle pressure stimulation to promote feelings of peace and relaxation, ideal for a deep sleep. It’s available in a variety of colors: white, green, and blue.

TEDDY TOY + TEETHER littlechew $20.50 View product Add another teething toy to the soon-to-be-parents’ collection — this one though, with its neutral color palette, is sure to become their fave. Designed to help soothe irritated gums and teeth, the baby will find great comfort in this wooden and silicone teething toy. Plus, it’s BPA, lead, cadmium, and phthalate-free.

Viyu Wifi Baby monitor bbluv $79.99 View product Help the new ‘rents keep a watchful eye over the nursery with this high-tech baby monitor. (Your parents’ ‘80s version has nothing on this baby.) The camera connects to WiFi, so they can look in on their slumbering baby on their phone with the click of a button. It even picks up on sound and has motion detection capabilities.

SENA AIRE PORTABLE CRIB | 2021 MODEL Nuna $379.95 View product This portable crib will come in handy on trips to grandma’s house and future vacays. In seconds, their newborn will have a comfortable sleeping spot that boasts a triple layer mesh mattress, advanced airflow, and an above-ground base for additional warmth and comfort. Best of all, it’s lightweight and can be carried with ease, scoring it major brownie points in our book.

Berbere Bògò Jumpsuit Ade + Ayo $24.50 View product Help give the little one a closet just as cool as mom’s with this sunny yellow jumpsuit. Made from soft certified-organic cotton, it’ll keep baby both comfortable and looking pretty darn adorable. To complete the look, score the matching hat and gift it as a set.

SNOOZ White Noise Sound Machine Snooz $99.99 View product A white noise machine can help parents get their newborn to sleep faster — a blessing after a long day. This model’s full-spectrum sound is designed to help listeners drift off into a deep sleep, while caregivers can connect it to their smartphones to adjust the volume and intensity as needed.

BABY CARRIER MINI baby bjorn $99.99 View product This cute baby carrier can safely cradle babies weighing up to 24 pounds with its super soft, durable, and flexible fabric. It was designed in cooperation with medical specialists for optimum safety, and its goes-with-anything grey hue means it’ll never clash with mom’s outfit.

Umhlaba Sleeveless Romper Ade + Ayo $22.50 View product Put the overdone pinks and blues aside and gift this romper featuring a traditional African pattern. Made from soft cotton, it feels oh-so soft and is safe for the baby’s sensitive skin. Plus, the snaps on the bottom will make it easier for parents to change dirty diapers as they arise.

Duet Diaper Bag Nanobébé $51.99 View product A functional diaper bag that isn’t hideous? Yes, please. Courtesy of Nanobébé, this classic-looking bag boasts a large interior that provides space for diapers, breast pumps, diaper changing pads, and more. Bonus: It has insulated pockets to keep milk and formula cool.

THE WONDERFUL THINGS YOU WILL BE penguin random house $20.99 View product Start off the little one’s library (and gift them that trendy academia aesthetic vibe) with the precious present of a good book. Written by Emily Winfield Martin, this sweet tale tells children just how wonderful they are with beautiful illustrations and rhymes. It’s just the thing to read to the babe before bed.

BANDANA BIB Bibs $15.99 View product When those airplane feeding games go awry, any parent will appreciate having a bib handy. With multiple layers and soft rose shade, this iteration is not only absorbent, but more fashionable than its traditional counterparts. It even has a pocket to hold their pacifier so it doesn’t go missing — score.

White Cuddly Rabbit Plush Toy Bonpoint $65 View product Stuffed animals are a quintessential baby gift, and this plush rabbit is particularly hard not to fall for. It just feels so classic and timeless. Plus, the tot is sure to love cuddling with the ultra-soft velvet material.

TOY FOR BOUNCER baby bjorn $59.99 View product Featuring flowers, geometric shapes and bright colors, this visually appealing toy will keep babies busy while in their bouncer. It can easily be clipped onto the little one’s seat, and it encourages physical capabilities and development of motor skills as babies play with the spinning toys.

BAYO ROMPER konges sløjd $54 View product A cool corded romper will stand out in the sea of boring onesies everyone else is sure to gift them at the shower. They’ll be grateful for your excellent taste when they unwrap this ribbed velour number in a rust hue. Plus, it’s soft and warm to boot.

MUSLIN CLOTHS 3 PACK konges sløjd $23 View product Any new parent will tell you that one can never have too many clothes for wiping up the million messes that crop up throughout the day — but that doesn’t mean that they all have to be basic. Crafted from organic cotton, this muslin cloth pack is sure to come in handy, and it features a dainty floral design.

MUSIC TOY LAIT + COOKIE konges sløjd $53 View product A mobile is a classic baby shower gift, but this one just has that je ne sais quoi quality to it. Soft and sweet, it’s crafted from lambswool and features a milk and cookie design. It also plays a calming melody to lull children off to sleep.

Sunkito Anti-UV Pop-Up Play Tent with Mosquito Net bbluv $54.99 View product For that mama who spends all their summers at the beach, equip them with a play tent to keep their baby protected from the sun (it has SPF 50+ protection), pesky mosquitoes, dirt, and wind. Not only is it lightweight, but it also easily folds up making it ideal for stashing in the car.

BABY NEST konges sløjd $149 View product This baby nest will keep their tot cozy and supported while on the floor, and the delicate pattern is just so lovely. Made from 100-percent organic cotton, it can also convert to a play mat as they grow and begin to crawl around.

