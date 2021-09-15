A Virgo-Aquarius couple can make for an interesting pair. Personality-wise, they’re completely different. The earthy Virgin is more serious and reserved. They’re highly organized and function best when everything is moving as it should. The airy water bearer, on the other hand, is a little more chaotic. They’re known for being very unique individuals who play by their own rules and go with the flow. However, both signs have an inner desire to help others. Aquarius is the humanitarian of the zodiac, while Virgos are driven to serve others. As a couple, these two could go either way. Virgo and Aquarius’ zodiac compatibility has everything you need to know about this Earth-Air sign pair.

“These two signs are very different from one another, with Virgo being mutable earth and Aquarius being fixed air,” Stina Garbis, professional astrologer and psychic, tells Bustle. “They form a minor quincunx aspect, which means they are five signs apart. This is generally neither good nor bad, they just simply coexist. But when we dig deeper into the base characteristics of these signs, you will find how similar they can be.”

For one, they’re both problem solvers. They like to look at things from every angle in order to come up with creative solutions. With Virgo being a Mercury-ruled sign and Aquarius being an Air sign, these two are more logical than emotional. They both enjoy learning and staying on top of current events, so they’ll have a lot of fun going back and forth on issues that matter most to them, and they’ll never run out of things to talk about. According to Garbis, at its best, this can be a relationship full of lively conversations, exploration, and discovery.

Virgo & Aquarius’ Sexual Compatibility

Despite their different personalities, these two actually have a lot of sexual chemistry. In fact, Garbis says these two make a very exotic sexual couple. “Virgo has a fascination with the taboo and Aquarius likes to live it,” she says. “This couple may start off as a friends with benefits situation that leads to something more.”

They tend to make a good match in bed because they both love trying new things. Virgo may be slower to fully open up about their sexual needs, but once Aquarius proves how open and non-judgmental they are, the Virgin’s hidden sensual side will come out to play.

As they grow together, they may even invite other people into the bedroom. Aquarius is all about the non-traditional, and may be willing to explore a more polyamorous situation. “Virgo may not agree with this scenario but will keep their motivations secret,” Garbis says. Virgos are happiest when their partner is happy.

Virgo & Aquarius’ Emotional Compatibility

Emotionally, these two may have a tough time connecting with each other. Aquarius is the ultimate freedom-loving sign, who dates because it’s fun or mentally stimulating. According to Garbis, they want “explore the limits of love.” It’s all in an effort for them to understand what love actually is. Virgo, on the other hand, dates for the future. They value security and want marriage or a stable long-term relationship.

“If Aquarius gets bored they may cause unnecessary drama just to stir things up,” Garbis says. “Virgo wants to serve, desires emotional stability, and may have a hard time finding that in Aquarius, who — while passionate — can also be cold.”

Although Virgos are very rational, they can only take so much. Aquarius is the type to forget to respond to texts, or go out on their own without telling their partner. They’re not very affectionate, nor do they like constantly reassuring someone of their feelings. In relationships, Virgos tend to go all out for their partner. If they don’t feel like they’re getting the same amount of effort back in return, they may decide the relationship isn’t worth it.

The Biggest Potential Problem Area In A Virgo-Aquarius Relationship

One of the biggest challenges for this relationship is communication. Although they both value open and honest communication in relationships, they have a tendency to skirt around certain issues. These two rarely ever talk about their emotions, which may cause resentment to form. According to Garbis, little things may build until someone acts out and blows up.

“If this couple can be direct with how they are really feeling, they can diffuse problematic scenarios, avoid unnecessary drama, and grow closer together,” Garbis says.

Overall, Virgo and Aquarius make an OK match. As Garbis says, this is a “curious” couple. They may be different, but they’ll enjoy doing a lot of things together. They love to explore, study, and talk about the world. They’ll be that couple who tries all kinds of new social media challenges or exercise crazes. These two will also bond through their shared love of helping others. As long they keep talking about things that really matter to them on a personal level, these two can make a long-term relationship work.

Source

Stina Garbis, professional astrologer and psychic