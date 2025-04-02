Your Tarot Reading For Wednesday, April 2

Today’s card is the Two of Cups. It represents sweet and saucy themes like partnership, attraction, and the thrill of new beginnings, as well as cooperation, unity, and a sense of balance.

The first thing that springs to mind is, of course, love. It’s impossible to ignore this theme when the Two of Cups comes knocking. I mean, just look at it! It shows a duo standing close and looking into each other’s eyes while holding golden chalices. These goblets represent emotion.

If you’re in a relationship, the Two of Cups suggests you and your partner will be all over each other today. Before you know it, you’ll be posting a roundup of pics on Instagram with a caption that reads like it’s your 10th anniversary, even though it’s just a random Wednesday.

To take advantage of this love-dovey energy, get a few lighthearted concerns off your chest, like icks and pet peeves. Since the Two of Cups points to unity and compromise, you should be able to laugh about it while also setting a few ground rules that make you both happy.

If you’re single and trying to snag yourself a spring fling, the appearance of this card could mean you’ll have some luck today. Grab a friend, head out this evening, and ask them to be your wingman. One smoldering across-the-bar look will be all it takes to connect with a cute stranger, and just like that, your dry spell will be over.

In a tarot reading, the Two of Cups points to other types of relationships, too, especially in ways that signify fairness and equality. If your sister never texts back, for instance, she might surprise you today with a “hey.” If you’re always the one making plans with your pals, your best friend might pop up out of the blue and invite you over.

This card could also point to a strong sense of partnership at work. If you usually feel like the one running the show, you’ll not only be recognized for all your effort today, but someone might even step up and help you. Don’t be surprised if a coworker swoops to the rescue during morning rush and you both work like a seamless team.

The Two of Cups can refer to your inner harmony, too. If you wake up feeling at peace, go ahead and relish it. It’ll be that kind of day.

For more, check out your horoscope.