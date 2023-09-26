4 Zodiac Signs Who Were Made For Being A Wingperson On A Night Out

If you’re single and ready to mingle, then you know the importance of going out with a good wingperson. This is the friend who’ll help you flirt and strike up conversations with cute strangers and won’t rest until you get a phone number (or two). Certain zodiac signs happen to make the perfect wingperson, as they’re the type who will always have your back when you’re meeting new people.

This friend works their sidekick magic by being bold and confident, says professional astrologer Stina Garbis. If you tend to feel shy, it’s good to have a chatty, sociable pal by your side who will talk, laugh, and shimmy up to potential love interests at the bar. Their extroverted personality is a godsend if you struggle to strike up conversations on your own.

The most important wingperson trait, though, is a willingness to hang back. While it’s fun to hit the town with extroverted zodiac signs who turn heads, the best night-out partner is the one who gets a fun convo started before disappearing into the shadows at the perfect moment, says Garbis. They aren’t necessarily interested in getting attention for themselves, so they’re happy to let you shine in the spotlight.

Here, Garbis reveals the zodiac signs that make the best wingperson — so you know just who to call for your weekend plans.

Virgo (Aug. 23 - Sept. 22)

FreshSplash/E+/Getty Images

If you go out with a Virgo, you can rest assured you’ll end up having a million fun conversations. As a sign ruled by Mercury, the chattiest planet, they have no shame when it comes to talking to strangers. They make it their mission to scan the horizon for potential love interests before expertly introducing you. And once they feel confident that a conversation is going well, they’ll sit back and enjoy their handiwork from afar.

According to Garbis, this caring earth sign genuinely enjoys getting involved in their friend’s love lives, which is why they’re always happy to play the role of wingman for the night. As a bonus, Virgos are known to have a great eye, so they won’t let you waste your time talking to someone unless it’s a potential match.

Libra (Sept. 23 - Oct. 22)

aire images/Moment/Getty Images

Libra is ruled by Venus, the goddess of love, which means their wingperson status is practically written in the stars. Add in the fact they’re an air sign and you know they’ll do whatever it takes to make fun convos happen. If you mention that you want a date, rest assured your Libra pal will pick you up, take you out for dinner, and strike up a conversation with everyone who walks by.

According to Garbis, Libra excels when it comes to meeting new people, so you’ll be wrapped up in a flirty chat in no time. They also tend to be in a relationship, she says, so they have no qualms when it comes to hanging back and letting you soak up the attention.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22 - Dec. 21)

AzmanJaka/E+/Getty Images

As a fire sign, Sagittarius is the perfect mix of fun and outgoing, says Garbis. And that’s the exact energy you need by your side when you’re looking to meet someone new. At parties, they’ll effortlessly bounce from one group to the next before coming back with all the details about who’s single. If anyone catches your eye, they’ll not-so-subtly push you towards them so you can meet.

Since they’re ruled by Jupiter, the planet of freedom and travel, Sagittarius doesn’t necessarily want to get tied down with a relationship. Instead, they’re perfectly happy to live vicariously through your dating life, which is why they’ll invest all of their energy into being the best wingperson.

Aquarius (Jan. 20 - Feb. 18)

Hero Images Inc/DigitalVision/Getty Images

When you go to a party with an Aquarius it feels like you have a professional wingperson by your side. Not only are they a chatty air sign, but they also have a lot of relationship experience under their belt and are happy to apply everything they’ve learned to help you snag a date, says Garbis.

As a sign ruled by the 11th house of friendship, Aquarians are experts when it comes to mixing friend circles. They seem to know everyone, so you can count on them to go through their roster of single people who might be a good fit. Plus, they’re perfectly OK with watching events unfold. “They know how to entertain themselves and enjoy seeing people hit it off and being responsible for matches being made,” says Garbis. Perfect.

Source:

Stina Garbis, professional astrologer