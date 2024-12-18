Your Tarot Reading For Wednesday, December 18

Today’s tarot card is the Seven of Swords, and it suggests that something ~sneaky~ could be going on in the background of your life. If you’ve been feeling weird or off, the appearance of this card might explain everything.

When the Seven of Swords shows up in a tarot reading, it can indicate that someone is trying to deceive or rob you. They could be trying to snag your relationship, your recognition at work, or even your ideas. This stems from the fact the character on the card seems to be making a quick getaway after swiping some swords. They’re hoping no one notices as they swiftly tip-toe away.

It’s a reminder to keep an eye out for comments that seem a bit odd or situations that trigger a weird gut feeling, as those could be clues. It’s also a sign that you might need to call someone out, like a partner or a friend. If it feels like something fishy is going on, go ahead and speak up.

The card shows a group of people in the background who appear to notice that the swords are being taken, and that could also represent your intuition detecting that something’s off. Maybe you aren’t feeling 100% comfortable or at peace right now, and it wouldn’t hurt to analyze why.

Some good news? The Seven of Swords doesn’t always have to have a negative vibe. In today’s reading, it could be interpreted as a sign that you’re feeling particularly quick-witted or cunning. Maybe you’ve come up with the perfect strategy to tackle a problem or you’ve recently had a brilliant idea for a side project — and now all you need to do is take action.

Since the person on the card didn’t take all seven sword (only five), it could be a sign that you’re slowly letting go of conflicts or pointed problems from your past. You’re looking back at all the heavy stuff you used to carry and beginning the process of leaving some of it behind. And how cool is that?

And finally, the Seven of Swords could be urging you to be more honest with yourself. The swords suit represents the mind, communication, clarity, and truth. Is there something you aren’t admitting to yourself or an issue you keep skirting? Reflect on that today.