Your Tarot Reading For Wednesday, June 4

Today’s card is the Eight of Cups. It represents the art of letting go, truth-seeking, and the tough decision to leave behind situations that are no longer serving you. While that might sound kind of depressing, this card actually has quite the silver lining.

It suggests you’ll have an “enough is enough” moment today where you realize you’re 100% done with feeling stressed out and stagnant. It could happen at the office as you realize your work doesn’t make you feel fulfilled or happy, or it might strike when you see your partner tonight and notice that the mood between you has changed.

Even though it’s tough to exit a situation that you’ve gotten used to — ending a relationship is hard, leaving a job is always tumultuous — the idea won’t seem so scary today. In fact, you might even get a rush of butterflies in your stomach as you realize there’s so much more you could be doing with your life.

While you don’t have to make any major moves today, sit with this feeling and brainstorm what your next best route might be. There’s likely a way to gently ease into a change or slowly start down a new path that feels much more “you.”

For some, the Eight of Cups suggests a journey of self discovery will start today, especially if you’ve been desperately bored. Instead of quitting a job and leaving it all behind, you can simply start dabbling and learning.

To help ignite a spark of excitement and creativity, start by diving into books you find interesting, following an influencer who inspires you, or talking to people you admire to find out what makes them tick. You could also try the “no blank pages” journaling trend that’s currently viral on TikTok. As you go, pick up the habits and ideas that resonate with you — and leave the rest.

In a tarot reading, this card is also a reminder that it’s OK to focus on yourself for a while. Instead of putting friends, family, and your partner first 24/7 — or even bed rots and doom scrolls — kick off a period of your life that’s all about you. This card is about figuring yourself out, and sometimes you have to fly solo to do so.

