Here's Your Horoscope For Wednesday, May 22

Bust out a copy of How To Win Friends And Influence People, because thanks to a lucky trine between the sun and power-hungry Pluto, this is an auspicious day to make a strong and positive impression on someone important. Step up and make your moves with confidence.

Keep an open mind in the afternoon as the moon faces off with unpredictable Uranus, creating the potential for sudden twists and turns. Don’t fear it; this shake-up might be just the inspiration you need.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Channel all the emotional intensity you’re feeling today into forging more meaningful connections with others. You can create a powerful feeling of community if you’re willing to show your vulnerable side.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Relationships are your source of support today. Keep in mind that they can lead to intriguing opportunities. Tap the people closest to you for a heart-to-heart or perhaps an introduction to one of their influential contacts.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

What’s a topic that makes you want to go on a six-hour Google deep-dive? Today’s a good day to take the plunge. Make time in your schedule to indulge in something that sparks your interest.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Leisure may seem like a luxury, but ultimately, what’s more important than doing things that bring you joy? Connect with your higher self today and honor the part of you that just wants to have fun.

Leo (July 23 - Aug. 22)

Forging new relationships and making connections with people can be done in so many different ways, so think outside the box today. A bit of social media networking could yield some impressive results.

Virgo (Aug. 23 - Sept. 22)

Temporarily set aside your grander visions and focus on what’s happening in the present moment instead. Major opportunities could be going unnoticed right there in your own backyard.

Libra (Sept. 23 - Oct. 22)

Who says that making money can’t be fun? Look out for some exciting bursts of inspiration to fuel your passion projects and creative endeavors today. A lucrative side hustle could be crystallizing at this very moment.

Scorpio (Oct. 23 - Nov. 21)

You know yourself better than anyone else, but there’s always more to learn. New pieces of your identity are in the process of emerging, and you might unearth something special today.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22 - Dec. 21)

A little solo reflection can yield big results in your relationships today. Sit with your thoughts, then say what needs to be said. Communication is your key to deepening the bonds that mean the most.

Capricorn (Dec. 22 - Jan. 19)

If you throw yourself into a community you’d like to become a part of, you might find yourself networking your way into a raise or brand new gig. Turn on your charms and hit a happy hour or professional mixer.

Aquarius (Jan. 20 - Feb. 18)

How can you take more pleasure in your work? You’ve got more influence over your happiness levels than you think, so find ways to start weaving your passions into your professional life and believing in your goals.

Pisces (Feb. 19 - March 20)

The deeper into your soul you’re willing to dig, the greater the heights you’ll be able to soar toward. Let your intuition lead you toward some exciting new adventures today and be willing to break out of your comfort zone.

