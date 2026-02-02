Your pull for the week is the Two of Cups, a cute card that represents unity, partnership, connection, and attraction. If you’ve been busy swiping on the apps ahead of Valentine’s Day, then this one might catch your eye. When the Two of Cups appears in a tarot reading, it hints at a meeting of the minds, especially when it comes to love.

After months of boring chats — the kind that start with “hey” and then immediately fizzle — you might find yourself in a convo that actually holds your attention. Suddenly, you’re checking your phone and sending messages ‘til midnight.. Keep an eye out for a match who’s this easy to talk to, even if they aren’t your usual type. They might just be your Valentine.

If you’re already in a relationship, the Two of Cups reminds you to approach your partner with honesty. Think about the burning question that’s keeping you up at night, and then find a time to talk it through in the days ahead.

It’s often easier to keep big, heavy topics to yourself, especially when the rest of your relationship seems to be going well. But do yourself this one favor. It’s better to get the answers you want and need now instead of realizing you aren’t compatible years down the line.

Since it’s all about connection, this card applies to your friends, too. If it seems like you’re always the one making plans, or always the one who reaches out first, things are about to shift in a big way. Expect a lot of banter in your group chats, more invites to get-togethers, and “just thinking of you” texts. Someone might even ask you out on a friend date.

If your crew continues to let you down, however, this is your cue to speak up. When you want a connection that feels solid and respectful, sometimes it’s necessary to get honest about what you need. To make it easier to bring up, send a voice note that details how you’re feeling. Here’s hoping your friend will meet you in the middle — just like the two figures on this card — and you’ll be able to clear the air.

The Two of Cups also touches on partnerships, which is why it’s good news for your work week. After a period of clunky interactions, it’ll feel like you’re finally part of a true team, and it might even seem like you share a brain. Use the ease and momentum to get things done.

For more, check out your horoscope.