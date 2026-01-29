Here’s Your February Horoscope

February kicks off with electric energy. A glamorous Full Moon in Leo sets a celebratory tone for the month on Feb. 1, daring you to reclaim the spotlight without the fear of being different or ‘too much’. A few days later, on Feb. 4, you’ll gain momentum. Uranus, the planet of breakthroughs, ends its retrograde in grounded Taurus, giving everyone the green light to embrace change that tests their comfort zone.

When Mercury takes a turn for poetic Pisces on Feb. 6, you’ll trade cool logic for compassion. Then, Venus slips into Pisces on Feb. 10, deepening the romantic, artistic, and idealistic energy. Conversations are getting deeper, playlists are getting moodier, and expressions of kindness and affection won’t be forgotten.

Feb. 13 brings one of this year’s biggest cosmic headlines. Disciplined Saturn marches into fearless Aries, where it remains for two years. This responsible energy tests your courage, resilience, and accountability.

But the drama doesn’t end there — the Aquarius solar eclipse delivers another major plot twist on February 17. The transformation of your social circle and dreams could disrupt your vision of the future, but moving toward what excites you is more important than sticking to the script.

The explorative Pisces season arrives the next day, on Feb. 18, helping you uncover spiritual meaning from this month’s shocking unfoldings. Then the emotional and reflective energy deepens as Mercury turns retrograde in Pisces on Feb. 26. Listen more than you speak, and delay decisions that need to be handled with absolute clarity.

Happy Birthday, Pisces!

Aries (March 20-April 18) If life has felt heavy or chaotic, the energy will shift in early February. Prepare to let loose and live in the moment on Feb. 1, under the lively Leo full Moon. The energy turns introspective from there. The most healing conversations you’ll have will be the quiet ones you hold with yourself. Treat your inner monologue with the same compassion and reassurance as you would a best friend. By mid-month, you’re entering an intense period of change. Responsible Saturn gears toward your sign, and you’re trading your warrior impulses for self-control. You’re living proof that you can be passionate and spontaneous while exuding maturity. As you outgrow your old identity, don’t be surprised if your social circle evolves too. New friends, alliances, or communities will be drawn to this rebranded version of you.

Taurus (April 19-May 19) The feel-good full moon sets a heart-warming tone for the month, pulling you closer to home and your inner circle. But the real plot twist occurs when life picks up speed on Feb. 4. You’ve got the vision and positivity to draw in new connections and collaborations. Prepare for your social calendar or DMs to get a whole lot busier. Looking in the rearview mirror could lead to a comparison trap once eclipse season gets underway on Feb. 17. Don’t beat yourself up over the past or the windows of opportunity you thought you missed. Every lesson cycles back around, and a leap toward career-defining changes could be your redemption. Strive toward a promotion or aspiration that feels like a higher calling.

Gemini (May 20-June 19) This month is pivotal for your career and legacy. But you can’t enter this next chapter with a clear mind while carrying the weight of unspoken words. You’re due for an early and upfront conversation. Don’t let logic steer you away from what your heart needs, whether that’s closure or acknowledgment. Learning something new, or dissecting a long-held belief, is all the proof you need that this year is different from any other. Keep exploring and upgrading your perspective. By the end of the month, you could discover that manifestation is a valid strategy for success. Don’t let go of the vision of your future, even when it feels distant.

Cancer (June 20-July 21) A proud start to the month is your cue to advocate for your needs and celebrate your talents. Don’t play it small when you have so much to offer; past wins prove your strength. You may be tested by mid-month when the energy turns mystical. Can you keep the faith when you suddenly feel the looming burden of your unfulfilled dreams? Beyond the healing solar eclipse, you’re remembering how to dream without the fear of failing. A healthy dose of detachment will keep you focused on possibilities without clinging to people or specific outcomes. Keep your heart open to fresh experiences and love without becoming consumed by a fantasy. The future is bright; there’s no need to worry.

Leo (July 22-Aug. 21) February kicks off with a dramatic full moon in your sign. Step into the spotlight and remind the world who you are. This is a reclamation of your loud side — the colourful spark, daring passion, and bold creativity that you hid to fit into someone else’s rigid expectations. The most attractive thing you can do is live your truth. Later, you’re entering a chapter of deep intimacy when the planets wade into Pisces. This preludes a major turn in your love life that urges you to seek out an equal, not someone you hope to fix or change. Collaborations and joint financial affairs deserve the same emotional honesty and courage. Hold out for the partnership that feels right on a soul level.

Virgo (Aug. 22-Sept. 21) Rebuilding your inner strength at the start of the month will ensure you face February’s dramatic changes with total confidence. Activity in your love life is on the rise, but you mustn’t fall into old patterns of perfectionism or hold yourself to an impossible standard. Let love come on its own time, and remember that anything worthwhile must be cultivated with slow and deliberate intention. The support you extend to others is powerful, but this season is about striking a balance between relationships and your personal growth. Enforcing boundaries may be uncomfortable at first, but the taller you stand, the more you signal your self-worth. Reserve enough time to dive into new work projects or go all-in on your fitness goals without compromising on your ‘me-time’.

Libra (Sept. 22-Oct. 21) Whether you're celebrating a friend's milestone or your own achievements, this month gets off to a radiant start. You may be surrounded by high achievers, but you mustn’t lose sight of your own star power. Take inspiration from the winners in your circle and channel it into your own ambitions. Putting on an ambient playlist while you work is a simple way to romanticize your routine and crush your to-do list. Saturn in Aries initiates a new era of commitment for your partnerships. Meanwhile, the solar eclipse highlights romance and creativity. This is wild-card season. New faces are appearing, but you mustn’t compromise your high standards for connection. Your energy is best directed toward artistic expression, even if it means breaking a few rules to make your mark.

Scorpio (Oct. 22-Nov. 20) Your leadership and creative direction are finally getting the recognition they deserve. But the end of a big project means it’s time to pivot and focus elsewhere. Put aside your professional ambition and focus on love — February is the month of romance, after all. Reignite your faith and say yes to social gatherings and live shows that could lead to a serendipitous meet-cute. Mid-month’s serious tone calls for accountability. It may be tempting to avoid boring responsibilities — like booking overdue appointments or the gym — but your future self will thank you for doing what was hard and necessary. Treat yourself every time you tackle a priority that feels burdensome.

Sagittarius (Nov. 21-Dec. 20) A walk through your neighbourhood or a life-changing piece of advice could bring a jolt of clarity. But these early weeks are best spent brainstorming and visualizing your dream life rather than launching into frantic action. Home may be your greatest source of inspiration. Whether you’re drawing closer to family or considering a big move, take note of what feels special and beautiful about your environment. The final weeks of February give you the green light to make a definitive decision that benefits your future. Take whatever information reaches you around February 17 as a nudge from fate. You may also feel drawn to turn a passion project into a serious side-hustle. Do what makes you happy — that’s the whole point.

Capricorn (Dec. 21-Jan. 18) Are you being treated with the respect and dignity you deserve? This February is for reclaiming your power and channeling your effort into worthy ventures. Acknowledge what is owed to you or courageously voice your vulnerable feelings. The more emotionally honest you are with yourself, the easier it becomes to communicate your truth to everyone else. All the focus you’ve directed toward building external structures and success must now be channeled inward. What’s the point of glowing on the outside if you aren’t at peace within? Discipline, accountability, and taming your reactions during conflict will leave you feeling stronger than ever. Stay on top of your finances, too. A dramatic shift in income or values is about to inspire an important creative brainstorm.

Aquarius (Jan. 19-Feb. 17) Relationships take work, but if you’re spending more time in seasons of repair than moments of joy, it may be time for a reality check. Stay close to the people who get you in early February and avoid idealizing a connection that isn’t flowing naturally. Unrealistic expectations might tempt you to lead with force. But if something is meant to be — either in love or your financial life — it will come together at the right time. Restraint is your new superpower when Saturn charges into your mental zone on February 13. Then, a few days later, the solar eclipse lights up your sign, and you’re undergoing a total identity transformation. The days of acting on assumptions or abandoning who you are to fit in are over. Trust yourself and let your upgraded values show you the way forward.

Pisces (Feb. 18-March 19) Start injecting more fun into your daily routines this February. Productivity won’t feel like a chore when you train your mind to seek satisfaction in life’s small, beautiful details. Your positivity is infectious, and when you feel good about your life, more people will want to be part of it. Share your latest discoveries and notice who you entice. Reality checks are rolling in during the second half of the month. However, dwelling on the time when you lacked financial discipline won’t help you grow. Forgive yourself for what you didn’t get right in the past and hit reset. Your season, beginning on Feb. 18, is your golden ticket to a fresh start.

For more, check out your tarot reading.