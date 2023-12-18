If you’re meant to be with someone, there’s not much that can hold you back from being with them. And while some people want someone who is exactly their age and not a year older, to others, age is just a number.
That’s why these three zodiac signs don’t shy away from age-gap relationships, because they know love comes in all shapes and sizes. So if you believe that a person’s birth year isn’t a dealbreaker, you may be one of these signs. Not everyone is as accepting of age-gap relationships as these signs, but if you’re a skeptic, perhaps their reasonings will change your mind.
With their independent spirits and unconventional attitudes, these signs would rather stray beyond the norm rather than conform to “traditional” beliefs. For that reason, they don’t close themselves off to the possibility of dating someone younger or older, because there’s nothing they enjoy more than going against the grain.