If you’re meant to be with someone, there’s not much that can hold you back from being with them. And while some people want someone who is exactly their age and not a year older, to others, age is just a number.

That’s why these three zodiac signs don’t shy away from age-gap relationships, because they know love comes in all shapes and sizes. So if you believe that a person’s birth year isn’t a dealbreaker, you may be one of these signs. Not everyone is as accepting of age-gap relationships as these signs, but if you’re a skeptic, perhaps their reasonings will change your mind.

With their independent spirits and unconventional attitudes, these signs would rather stray beyond the norm rather than conform to “traditional” beliefs. For that reason, they don’t close themselves off to the possibility of dating someone younger or older, because there’s nothing they enjoy more than going against the grain.

Having a romantic side can also lead to them embracing an age-gap relationship because they know there are no limits when it comes to soulmates. Just look at Beyoncé and Jay-Z or Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively.

To find out which three signs are most likely to date someone older or younger than them, keep reading.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22) Margaret Flatley/Bustle Cancers are hopeless romantics, which means they’re not going to let something as small as a few years apart stand in the way of true love. In fact, the sensitive water sign will do whatever they can to make a relationship work, even if their partner is a walking red flag. So if their age difference eventually proves to be too challenging, don’t expect the crab to be the one to call it off.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22 - Dec. 21) Margaret Flatley/Bustle Sagittarians are famous for being free-spirits, and their sense of independence tends to give them a rebellious edge. Knowing that people may have an opinion about their age-gap relationships definitely excites the thrill-seeking sign, but that’s certainly not the only reason why they’re on this list. For archers, dating comes down to one thing: vibes. This makes the fire sign a likely candidate for an age gap relationship because a Sag will court anyone they hit it off with, regardless of their birth year. If they can keep up with the Sagittarian’s thirst for adventure and philosophical queries, then why should it matter how old they are?

Aquarius (Jan. 20 - Feb. 18) Margaret Flatley/Bustle As the most eccentric sign of the zodiac, Aquarians refuse to abide by antiquated beliefs and outdated practices. Instead, Aquas make their own rules, thanks to their non-traditional way of thinking and defiant dispositions. As far as dating goes, the air sign just wants someone who checks all the boxes, so if that means they end up in an age-gap relationship, then so be it.