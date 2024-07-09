Dating is perpetually confusing, so having people to tap for advice is crucial when you’re trying to keep your cool and figure out how to move forward. Of course, some friends will have better advice for you than others, depending on their unique perspectives, values, and experiences, and how those align with yours. But on some levels, it’s possible that astrology could play a role in someone’s ability to give good guidance.

Truthfully, there are lots of astrological factors that could contribute to someone’s ability to give solid dating advice, but two key planets are the mental planet Mercury and the romantic planet Venus. Mercury rules thinking and communication, so having a strongly-placed Mercury can make someone good at sharing their thoughts and analyzing things. Venus-ruled signs like Taurus and Libra may be well-suited for sharing advice on love, too, as they’re naturally tapped into the nature of relationships.

All members of the zodiac have their unique strengths when it comes to offering their perspectives on dating. For example, passionate fire signs are great at boosting your confidence, while social-minded air signs are the perfect candidates for analyzing text exchanges. Grounded earth signs will give you direction from a more pragmatic perspective, while emotional water signs can help you tap into the undercurrent of vibes in a dating dynamic.

However, there are a few zodiac signs who tend to give the best dating advice — so if you’ve got any of these folks in your trusted inner circle, their guidance might serve you well.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Tauruses are grounded, steady, and reliable — so not only can you count on them to show up for you in times of need, but you can generally trust their take when navigating the dating scene, too. Whether or not a Taurus has direct experience with something, their pragmatic and thoughtful nature makes them fabulous advice-givers, as they can cooly and calmly take in the details for consideration. Taurus people are also incredibly patient, so they’ll actually sit and listen to your dating dramas and take their time pondering what they think is the best way for you to move forward.

Leo (July 23 - Aug. 22)

It’s not that Leos will always have the very best dating advice. In fact, sometimes these bold and brazen fire signs can be self-assured to the point of being delulu. But if you need someone to gas up your ego and inspire you to respond to your relationship woes with major baddie energy, then your Leo friends are the ones to go to. These fun-loving fire signs can easily see your worth, so they’re the perfect people to seek advice from when you need to step back into your confidence and stand up for yourself. Your Leo friends won’t let you settle for less than you deserve in dating, so turn to them if you’re feeling like you need a reminder of how fabulous you are.

Libra (Sept. 23 - Oct. 22)

Libras are the quintessential sign of partnerships, so analyzing the dynamics between people — whether in a romantic setting or anywhere else — is their jam. Libras excel when it comes to looking at all sides of a situation and considering the point of view of others, so they offer a really helpful perspective on dating dynamics, especially if you’re feeling lost in your emotions about something. Like Tauruses, Libras are also ruled by amorous planet Venus, so they absolutely adore talking about romance, relationships, and people’s love lives. As a chatty air sign, Libras also love to hear about other people’s dramas, so they’ll never be bored by stories about your dating trials and tribulations.

