Think of all the people in your friend group. Who do you run to when you need a shoulder to cry on? Who can you always count on to be reachable no matter the time of day? Who is your go-to BFF to make bad decisions with? When it comes to friendships, your besties each have something unique to offer, and now you can figure out your strength with the help of your zodiac sign.

Our signs play a big role in determining who we are as people, what our personalities are like, and how we interact with others. From loyalty and reliability to sensitivity and objectivity, our sun signs give us several innate traits that we may not even know we have. As a result, these strengths often carry over into our friendships, and before you know it, you’re being labeled as the friend who will stand by you no matter what, or the person to turn to when sh*t hits the fan. Here, astrologer Ryan Lu (aka @e.mo.tions on TikTok) shares the quality each sign brings to a friendship based on their personality traits and preferences. Of course, just because your sign wasn’t assigned your preferred characteristic doesn’t mean you don’t possess that trait — it just means you have more than one amazing quality to offer in a friendship.

Aries (March 21 - April 19) fotostorm/E+/Getty Images Prop tip: never get on an Aries’ bad side — or upset their bestie. “Ruled by Mars, [Aries are] the ones who have your back all the way and are down to fight for you if you need it,” says Lu. “They can be very passionate about the things that are important to them so if that’s you, you’ll always have a good friend by your side!”

Taurus (April 20 - May 20) MTStock Studio/E+/Getty Images As creatures of comfort, you can always count on a Taurus for a chill night in whenever you need. “This earth sign is down for a good wine and pasta night or just chilling out watching a movie,” shares Lu. The expert goes on to reveal that the fixed sign is also incredibly loyal, “so if you’re ever in doubt, just know that they always reciprocate how you feel about them.”

Gemini (May 21 - June 20) Daniel Lozano Gonzalez/Moment/Getty Images If there’s one thing Geminis know how to do, it’s party. “Geminis are exceptional at adapting to situations, people, and environments and can generally get along with anyone,” remarks the astrology. “If you want the perfect wing person, this air sign won’t let you down.”

Cancer (June 21 - July 22) urbazon/E+/Getty Images Cancers are basically the matriarchs of the zodiac, so it’s only fitting that they take that energy into their friendships, too. That’s why Lu believes the water sign makes for a great shoulder to cry on because Cancers will “not only empathize with you and whatever you’re going through, but they’re gonna be able to understand it on a different level as well.” According to him, “Cancers are the friend that everyone goes to when they need therapy, a hug, or just someone who will listen.”

Leo (July 23 - Aug. 22) Westend61/Westend61/Getty Images Just because Leos love attention doesn’t mean they’re incapable of sharing the spotlight. The fire sign never shies away from hyping up their BFF during a night out, because, in Lu’s words, they also know when to “show love when the love is due.”

Virgo (Aug. 23 - Sept. 22) FG Trade/E+/Getty Images If you have a Virgo for a best friend, consider yourself lucky — not just because Lu refers to the earth sign as “potentially the most reliable sign,” but because you can also benefit from their organized approach to chaos, too. “If you have a problem, your Virgo bestie will have five different solutions for you and backup solutions if those ones don’t work, either,” says the TikToker. “This planner earth sign will always show up on time and show up for you.”

Libra (Sept. 23 - Oct. 22) Milko/E+/Getty Images Libras desire harmony in every aspect of their lives, which makes their balanced disposition and ability to evaluate a situation from both sides a huge plus in a friendship. “Not only are these air sign heroes great listeners, but they’re always going to be objective and help you talk through/work through any issues that come up,” Lu explains. “Libras are well-balanced and reliable and bring a great air of confidence to any friendship or circle!”

Scorpio (Oct. 23 - Nov. 22) LeoPatrizi/E+/Getty Images As a water sign, it’s no surprise that Scorpios are “heavy feelers” and will drop everything to be by your side during a time of need. But something Scorpios have to offer that its fellow water signs don’t is a “unique perspective” that never fails to make a friend feel “validated and supported,” says Lu.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22 - Dec. 21) Klaus Vedfelt/DigitalVision/Getty Images Sagittarians have a reputation for being the adventurers of the zodiac, which means the fire sign is always down to take a spontaneous trip on a whim. Plus, according to Lu, Sags have an incredible ability to be honest and real while also remaining loyal and reliable.

Capricorn (Dec. 22 - Jan. 19) SimonSkafar/E+/Getty Images Our hardworking Capricorn BFFs want to motivate us to be the best we can be, even when we’ve lost faith in ourselves. “No matter where you are in life, they want you to succeed and will cheer you on all the way through it,” remarks Lu. “Capricorns love to work hard and play hard, so if you need the right motivational bestie then get yourself a Cap!”

Aquarius (Jan. 20 - Feb. 18) FilippoBacci/E+/Getty Images You can always rest assured you’re walking into a judgment-free zone when hanging out with an Aquarius. “[Aquarians are] open-minded and non-judgmental which makes them easy to talk to about any concerns and if you need someone to vent to,” Lu tells Bustle.

Pisces (Feb. 19 - March 20) Anchiy/E+/Getty Images Need an outsider’s perspective on something? Call up every Pisces you know. “Pisces are pretty psychic so they’re the besties to go to whenever you need insight on a situation that feels unclear to you,” says Lu. That’s probably why the water sign is so good at giving advice.

Source:

Ryan Lu, astrologer and TikTok creator