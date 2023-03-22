These 3 Zodiac Signs Are Total Night Owls, An Astrologer Says

We’ve all had those nights where watching one episode of your favorite show turns into a late-night marathon sesh or a quick scroll through TikTok becomes a deep dive into all of the weirdest trends circulating on #FoodTok. For some people, these habits have become a part of their nighttime routines, staying up until the early hours of the morning just because. It might seem like an easy habit to shake, but according to astrologer Catherine Gerdes, being a night owl is a crucial part of these three zodiac signs’ personalities.

Our zodiac sign can tell us so much about ourselves. Just like how there are signs who are known for being early birds, there are signs that are more likely to be night owls, too. There are also signs that may have trouble sleeping more than others, and signs that love sleep so much they can’t wait until their next REM cycle. If your sleep schedule isn’t as consistent as you’d like it to be, now you can blame your untimely bursts of energy on your zodiac — if you’re one of these three signs, that is.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20) Because they need to be in communication with their loved ones 24/7, you can expect Geminis to be on their phone into the wee hours of the morning. “With their active minds and digital affinity, [Geminis] go down rabbit holes and can get caught up online into the late hours,” says Gerdes.” They love sharing ideas and can stay chatty with loved ones, friends, or roommates and lose track of time in the process.”

Sagittarius (Nov. 22 - Dec. 21) Sagittarians are always up for an adventure — no matter what time it is. Gerdes shares that this is because the fire sign is the “most susceptible to FOMO,” so don’t be surprised if you see your Sag bestie taking a 3 a.m. road trip to the beach on IG Stories. It’s no coincidence that Sagittarius has been named as one of the signs most likely to struggle with sleep, as well.

Pisces (Feb. 19 - March 20) Pisces may be the dreamers of the zodiac, but that doesn’t mean they don’t like to burn the midnight oil. Gerdes explains that Pisces’ “dreamy, often detached nature doesn't bode well for the boundaries of a sleep schedule,” as they have more of a go-with-the-flow kind of personality. “If they feel like working, creating, or simply staying awake late, they're likely to abandon a sleep regime,” Gerdes shares.

Source:

Catherine Gerdes, astrologer