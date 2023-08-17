How Your Zodiac Sign Deals With A Breakup, According To An Astrologer

Nothing proves astrology is real quite like the way people handle themselves after a breakup. There are the big criers, the wallowers, and the ones who move on almost immediately. The range of post-breakup emotions is vast and highly personal, and each one fits a particular zodiac sign perfectly.

Of course, there are a lot of factors that go into how you feel after a breakup, including how and why the relationship ended. There’s also a big difference between getting dumped and being the one who calls things off. Either way, a breakup means the end of a relationship — and that can be tough to handle. It can bring up feelings of insecurity, self-esteem issues, and a dose of betrayal. It can make you feel lonely and sad. And it almost always means completely changing your routine, now that you won’t be living with or seeing your partner on a regular basis.

Some zodiac signs, though, see all of this change as an opportunity, says astrologer Stina Garbis. They’re happy to move on, start fresh, and get back out in the dating pool. Again, it has a lot to do with your zodiac sign, personality, what you value — and how you handle change. Below is how each zodiac sign deals with a breakup, according to an astrologer.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

No one shoots fireballs out of their eyes quite like an Aries during a breakup. They’ll get upset and boldly explain why they aren’t in the wrong — and that’s how they react whether they’re doing the dumping or getting dumped, says Garbis. This fire sign won’t hold back when it comes to sharing exactly how they feel. Once they say their peace, though, they tend to move on quickly.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

After a breakup, the only thing Taurus wants to do is turn inward, sit on the couch, and hold their dog while watching reruns of their fave comfort show. “This earth sign may agree with you sadly that it’s time to end it, and then disappear never to be seen again,” Garbis says.

A Taurus will go dark on social media, block the phone numbers of everyone related to the situation, and they’ll never speak of or to their ex again. While they might wallow for a few weeks, they’ll make a plan to move on soon after.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

As an air sign, Gemini will text their ex for weeks after a breakup, says Garbis. They need to get all of their questions answered in order to process what happened, which is why they find it impossible to stop themselves from reaching out. This sign also brings friends into the mix for support. Get ready to answer all of their calls and requests to meet up, as they’ll really need the company.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

As a water sign, Cancer is very chill — until you cross them. After a breakup, they’ll have an array of emotional outbursts, says Garbis, and they won’t care who’s watching. They might even make desperate attempts to win their ex back, possibly by showing up at their house with a speech ready. It’s hard for them to accept that a relationship is over, and they’ll talk about it for ages.

Leo (July 23 - Aug. 22)

Break up with a Leo and they will laugh in your face. “They’ll be angry and offended, but then they’ll bag on you,” Garbis says. “They’ll start talking trash and saying how awful you are and how you’ll regret your decision.” It’s never a clean break with a Leo, as they’ll go back and forth with their ex in a fiery exchange of words. But give them a week or two to settle down, and they’ll be happy to move on.

Virgo (Aug. 23 - Sept. 22)

As an earth sign, Virgo has to rationalize their breakup, and that can play out in a number of ways. They may try to figure out where they want wrong, possibly hashing things out with a therapist, says Garbis. They might feel a little panicked, too, especially since the breakup will completely change their day-to-day routine. To make matters worse, Virgos are known for taking forever to move on. It’ll be months before they start to get back to normal.

Libra (Sept. 23 - Oct. 22)

Libras handle breakups like a champ. “This air sign will understand that the connection didn’t work out and will be back on the dating scene immediately,” Garbis says. They never take it personally when a relationship doesn’t last, and they’ll feel genuine happiness when their ex moves on. If anyone’s going to stay friends with an ex, it’s Libra — so much so that they might even be in their ex’s wedding.

Scorpio (Oct. 23 - Nov. 22)

As a water sign that values loyalty above all else, there’s nothing a Scorpio hates more than a breakup — especially if it falls apart due to lying or cheating. That makes them see red — and they will contemplate some type of payback, even if they don’t carry it out, says Garbis.

A Scorpio will alternate between feeling sad and feeling furious. To gain some clarity, they’ll turn to tarot cards, crystals, or an energy healing ceremony in order to set themselves right. While they do eventually move on, they never forget what their ex did wrong — and they often bring those feelings into their next relationship.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22 - Dec. 21)

No one’s more chill after a breakup than Sagittarius. To them, “a break up is more of a transition,” says Garbis, so instead of feeling sad, they view it as an exciting time to meet someone new, hop back in their van, or book a vacation.

This fire sign also has no problem hooking up with an ex, says Garbis. They’ll meet up for a quick, no-strings-attached fling, but they won’t want to actually get back together. For them, once a relationship is done, it’s done.

Capricorn (Dec. 22 - Jan. 19)

Capricorns go into full meltdown mode after a breakup, says Garbis. They’ll call their ex’s mom to tell her what happened and they’ll post a Story on Instagram so all of their friends and mutuals know their side of the story.

Once they calm down, that’s when this practical earth sign will call their therapist and begin to process what happened so they can move on. That’s also when they’ll throw themselves back into work as a distraction. Because they find breakups traumatizing, it may take them a while to start dating again.

Aquarius (Jan. 20 - Feb. 18)

After a breakup, an Aquarius will do whatever it takes to kick their ex out of their mutual friend group, says Garbis. This air sign’s one and only goal will be hoarding their besties and controlling the narrative about what happened. They want to come out as the winner of the breakup, and will handle it well if it all goes their way. If not, expect to feel their scorn for years to come.

Pisces (Feb. 19 - March 20)

Pisces are like a scene out of a rom-com post-breakup. This water sign cries — nay, sobs — after their relationship ends. “They’ll be inconsolable,” says Garbis, and they won’t care at all if they cause a scene. They’ll also post up in bed with a journal, ice cream, sad movies, and piles of tissues.

For this romantic zodiac sign, a breakup tends to hit them right at their core, so they won’t be able to stop thinking about all the beautiful moments they had with their ex. In fact, they might even end up getting back together.

Sources:

Stina Garbis, astrologer