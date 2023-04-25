We all have that one friend that always shows up to a night out with an uncharged phone and not a single care in the world. Considering so much of our lives revolve around our devices, it seems like charging your phone would be number one on everyone’s to-do list. But for some people, their low battery life isn’t even on their radar. That’s because there are some zodiac signs that are either too busy or too preoccupied to plug in their phones at night. If that sounds like you, you could be one of the three signs who always have their phone at 20%.

Astrology can explain so much about a person. If you always make it a priority to snag the new iPhone on release day or have to ask your friend to track your location every other weekend because you lost your phone, there’s a chance these behaviors could be because of your birth chart. The same goes for people who are always on their phones and those whose battery life is always in the red, though there’s not as much crossover there as you’d think. Michelle Bell, founder of astrology app Cosmic Fusion, shares which zodiac signs are most likely to utter the words “Can we use your phone? Mine is about to die” on a night out, so the next time you have plans to hang out with one of these three signs, you can come prepared with a portable charger.

Aries (March 21 - April 19) Margaret Flatley/Bustle Consider this your sign to plug your phone in, Aries, because according to Bell, your “impulsiveness and tendency to act before [you] think” makes it easy for you to forget to charge your phone before leaving the house. That’s nothing to be embarrassed about, though, because Bell also acknowledges that your “spontaneous and passionate nature means [you’re] likely too busy running around to remember to charge it.” “[Aries are] very present people who love to live life in the moment, another reason why their battery life isn’t going to be at the top of their priority list. Aries' mantra is ‘carpe diem’, which reflects their impulsive and enthusiastic approach to life. They live in the present moment and make the most of every opportunity,” Bell tells Bustle.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22 - Dec. 21) Margaret Flatley/Bustle As the adventurer of the zodiac, it’s no surprise Sagittarius is on this list. Much like their fellow fire sign Aries, Sagittarius’ “carefree and optimistic approach to life” can make it easy for the sign to forget to plug in their phone at the end of the day. “They’re too busy traversing the universe to think about charging their phone,” says Bell.

Aquarius (Jan. 20 - Feb. 18) Margaret Flatley/Bustle Aquarians tend to have a lot on their minds, but charging their phone isn’t one of them. “These sometimes forgetful water bearers may get so caught up in their creative projects or humanitarian causes that they forget about the practical things in life, like charging their phone or bringing a portable charger around with them,” says Bell. The air sign is also likely to have a high screen time, so it makes sense why their battery never lasts.

Source:

Michelle Bell, founder of Cosmic Fusion