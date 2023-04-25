We all have that one friend that always shows up to a night out with an uncharged phone and not a single care in the world. Considering so much of our lives revolve around our devices, it seems like charging your phone would be number one on everyone’s to-do list. But for some people, their low battery life isn’t even on their radar. That’s because there are some zodiac signs that are either too busy or too preoccupied to plug in their phones at night. If that sounds like you, you could be one of the three signs who always have their phone at 20%.
Astrology can explain so much about a person. If you always make it a priority to snag the new iPhone on release day or have to ask your friend to track your location every other weekend because you lost your phone, there’s a chance these behaviors could be because of your birth chart. The same goes for people who are always on their phones and those whose battery life is always in the red, though there’s not as much crossover there as you’d think. Michelle Bell, founder of astrology app Cosmic Fusion, shares which zodiac signs are most likely to utter the words “Can we use your phone? Mine is about to die” on a night out, so the next time you have plans to hang out with one of these three signs, you can come prepared with a portable charger.