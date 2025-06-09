Your Love Life This Week, According To A Tarot Reader

Now that the sun is shining and the weather is warm, you might feel more pressure than ever to find a partner. For some, this will be a week where you take a break from it all and enjoy your own company. For others, it’s a good time to manifest exactly what you’re looking for.

To see what’s in store, Letao Wang, an astrologer and spiritual counselor, pulled three cards to answer a set of romance-related questions that can be applied universally, regardless of your relationship status, and shared advice for navigating it all.

Card 1: What do I need to know about dating and love this week?

“The Nine of Cups is a beautiful card, often referred to as the ‘wish card,’” says Wang. It symbolizes emotional satisfaction, happiness, and contentment, as well as the ability to manifest your dreams.

If you aren’t dating anyone right now, it suggests you’ll be fully OK with that this week. Instead of feeling jealous or like a third wheel, you’ll float through the crowds and recognize the joy of being in your own company.

At the same time, it suggests you’re one step closer to finding a partner who makes life fuller and brighter, especially if you starting to get clear on what it is you’re looking for. Start picturing how it’ll all go down: where you’ll meet, what they’ll be like, etc. That’s what manifesting’s all about.

If you’re in a relationship, the Nine of Cups suggests this week will feel extra happy and harmonious.

“You and your partner may experience deeper emotional fulfillment, whether through meaningful conversations, romantic gestures, or simply enjoying each other’s company,” says Wang. “If there’s been tension lately, this card reassures that resolution and joy are on the way, as there is a strong theme of healing hidden inside this image.”

Card 2: How can I attract more love this week?

The King of Cups represents emotional maturity, compassion, and balance. If you want to attract more love, Wang recommends being open and kind while also hanging onto your boundaries.

If you’re scrolling on the apps, that might mean swiping left on profiles that don’t 100% fit what you’re looking for. It could also mean turning down dates that don’t seem interesting or dropping a situationship that’s wasting your time. Sometimes it’s better to politely say “no thanks” than to force a connection.

To turn a few heads, you could also try to embody the King’s calm confidence. If you’re typically nervous on dates or awkward at parties, see what it feels like to fake it ‘til you make it. Keep your head up, make lots of eye contact, and strike up convos — even if your palms are sweaty. “Someone may be drawn to your warmth,” he says.

If you have a committed partner, the King of Cups encourages you to nurture your relationship with patience and understanding. “Express your feelings openly, and if challenges arise, respond with empathy rather than frustration,” says Wang.

This is a good week for you and your partner to catch yourselves before falling into well-worn patterns, like instantly bickering the moment you’re stressed. Instead, take a deep breath and talk it out.

Card 3: How does my date or significant other feel about me this week?

“Ruled by Venus, The Empress card is the ultimate symbol of love, sensuality, and nurturing energy,” says Wang. “If you’re dating someone new, they likely see you as magnetic and deeply desirable.”

This card also suggests you could be inundated with attention. Your partner will text you nonstop and plan sweet surprises. Flowers? Date nights? Swoon-worthy kisses? It’ll feel like you’re living in a romance novel.

It could also be a sign that you’ll be more magnetic than ever on the dating apps. After a boring dry spell, expect more messages and matches, and maybe even a few convos that last late into the night.

“For those in long-term relationships, this card is a sign your partner feels deeply connected to you,” says Wang. “They appreciate your love, care, and the comfort you bring. This is a week to celebrate by indulging — plan a special date or enjoy intimate moments together.”

Source:

Letao Wang, astrologer, tarot reader, spiritual counselor

For more, check out your horoscope.