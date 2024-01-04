Toxic friendships are a lot more common than we’d probably like them to be. It can be hard to recognize the signs in the moment, so if you’ve been in one (or multiple) before, it’s not your fault. It may even have something to do with your zodiac sign.

Just because you’re friendly with someone, doesn’t always mean they’re your friend. After all, real pals don’t spread rumors about you, make you feel bad about yourself, or belittle your successes. Instead, besties are supposed to uplift, support, and care for one another. But that’s not the case if you’re in an unhealthy companionship — just ask the women of Real Housewives of Salt Lake City... IYKYK.

These three members of the zodiac are the signs most likely to find themselves in toxic friendships because their tender, trusting, and agreeable personalities make them the easiest targets. They’re much more susceptible to being taken advantage of due to their innate desire to befriend everyone they meet, and unfortunately, their naïveté won’t save them from being mistreated and exploited.

So if your sign isn’t on this list, count your lucky stars that you’re in the clear. And if it is, you might want to be a little more cautious about who you’re letting into your inner circle.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22) Margaret Flatley/Bustle As the matriarch of the zodiac, Cancers just want to support their loved ones. But like many nurturers, they don’t always receive the same energy in return. When that happens, people like Cancers may start to feel like they “do not matter and their needs are not important,” as Claudia Sigala, L.C.S.W., a psychotherapist with the mental health provider Alma, previously explained to Bustle. No friendship should make a person feel this way, but unfortunately, that’s a lesson that crabs have to learn the hard way.

Libra (Sept. 23 - Oct. 22) Margaret Flatley/Bustle Represented by the scales of justice, Libras seek peace and balance in every aspect of their lives. If an issue with a friend arises, they’ll take responsibility every time, even if they’re not the one who’s in the wrong. If you’re dealing with a manipulative person, though, they might take notice of this pattern and start faulting you for their shortcomings before you can blame yourself. "One sign of an unhealthy friendship is when you are always taking the fall for your friend," Samantha Daniels, a professional matchmaker and the founder of The Dating Lounge dating app, previously told Bustle. "If your friend does something wrong, [they] should take the blame and be accountable for [their] actions." Libras have a hard time accepting this fact, but once they do their relationships will prove to be a lot more meaningful.

Aquarius (Jan. 20 - Feb. 18) Margaret Flatley/Bustle As the humanitarians of the zodiac, Aquarians want to be pals with everybody. But sometimes, people take advantage of their eagerness to make friends and use that as an excuse to walk all over them and make them feel small. Water bearers are also known for their eccentric personalities, but their light may be dulled whenever they’re around a person who isn’t a true friend. Sigala previously told Bustle that this kind of behavior might prompt someone to “[hold] back and [share] less” than they normally would, and maybe even decrease their self-esteem, too. If they’re a true friend, they’ll love you for who you are, dear Aqua.

