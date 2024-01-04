Toxic friendships are a lot more common than we’d probably like them to be. It can be hard to recognize the signs in the moment, so if you’ve been in one (or multiple) before, it’s not your fault. It may even have something to do with your zodiac sign.
Just because you’re friendly with someone, doesn’t always mean they’re your friend. After all, real pals don’t spread rumors about you, make you feel bad about yourself, or belittle your successes. Instead, besties are supposed to uplift, support, and care for one another. But that’s not the case if you’re in an unhealthy companionship — just ask the women of Real Housewives of Salt Lake City... IYKYK.
These three members of the zodiac are the signs most likely to find themselves in toxic friendships because their tender, trusting, and agreeable personalities make them the easiest targets. They’re much more susceptible to being taken advantage of due to their innate desire to befriend everyone they meet, and unfortunately, their naïvetéwon’t save them from being mistreated and exploited.
So if your sign isn’t on this list, count your lucky stars that you’re in the clear. And if it is, you might want to be a little more cautious about who you’re letting into your inner circle.