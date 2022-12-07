These 4 Zodiac Signs Will Breeze Through December's Full Cold Moon

Between Mars retrograde slowing things down and colder temperatures tempting us to hibernate, it’s easy to see why so many of us have been feeling stagnant lately. Luckily, the December 2022 full cold moon on Dec. 7 recharges our energy levels — especially for a certain few zodiac signs. That’s because la luna enters trivia-buff Gemini, the inquisitive air sign who loves to ponder about everything. Rather than feeling restless and intellectually insatiable, the zodiac signs least affected by the December 2022 full cold moon will feel inspired as they follow their curiosity to new places.

As the climax of the moon’s monthly cycle, the full moon is high-energy and all about completion. It’s a time for action and emotional self-reflection. Since the moon moves into multifaceted Gemini, those who are less impacted will feel less anxiety-inducing pressure to put their plans into motion and instead be more motivated to sharpen their skillset. If you’re one of the lucky few, this could be the perfect time for things like signing up for a masterclass or finally booking that trip abroad you’ve been talking about forever.

“Gemini energy, at its best, defines thoughtful choices. It allows us to think critically and learn from many different situations and people,” Erin River Sunday, resident astrologer for Birthdate Co., tells Bustle. “This lunation is a moment to acknowledge our actions of the past and think about how they do or don’t align with our future, long-term goals.”

Mars retrograde is enticing all of us to hit the snooze button right now. But if you’re one of the zodiac signs least affected by the December 2022 full cold moon, this zap of energy is the perfect way to get out of your funk and into a totally revitalized mindset.

Aries Zodiac Signs (March 21 - April 19) Margaret Flatley/Bustle This full moon is soothing your curious mind, Aries. Whatever mental fog you’ve been experiencing will be lifted, making it easy to listen to your intuition. In particular, Mercury in Capricorn will stoke inspiration at work. “This is likely to be an especially busy time at work for you, but one where you’re making grounded progress,” says Sunday. “This full moon will also highlight your friendships and local community, so lean on them when you need a break from the office.”

Cancer Zodiac Signs (June 21 - July 22) Margaret Flatley/Bustle This lunation is encouraging you to slow down, Cancer. It’s a great time to prioritize your mental health through journaling and reflection. The cryptic messages from the Universe will get less fuzzy now, so pay attention to whatever your gut is telling you. “Your dreams are also likely to be quite active, so make note of what they’re communicating,” Sunday explains. “Despite the highlight on your solo journey, your committed partnerships are activated now, too.”

Libra Zodiac Signs (Sept. 23 - Oct. 22) Margaret Flatley/Bustle The yearning you’re feeling during this full moon is taking your mind a mile higher, Libra. Follow your curiosity and be open to changing your mind. If things felt foggy during Mars retrograde, your perception is about to expand. “It might be time to book the family holiday travel you’ve been procrastinating on or escape into a journey of the mind if you can’t physically get away,” says Sunday. “If you’ve been feeling ungrounded, know that you will again soon.”