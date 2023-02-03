February's Full Snow Moon Will Breeze Right By These 3 Zodiac Signs

After an emotionally charged full moon in Cancer last month, it’s totally understandable if you need a break. Luckily, the February 2023 Full Snow Moon, which embellishes the sky on Feb. 5 in grandiose Leo, is a reminder to take it easy. The intense lunar energy calls attention to our creative projects and practicing radical self-love. For the zodiac signs least affected by the February 2023 Full Snow Moon, this lunation puts less pressure on fixing your self-image and more emphasis on indulging in simple pleasures.

Full moons are about completion and release. With la luna being stationed in creative Leo, this is a powerful moment for affirmations, channeling your passions, and completing artistic projects left on the back burner. Some people may feel pressure to face their own self-doubts, but a select few will breeze through with the lion’s carefree and childlike vibes.

According to astrologer Amy Tripp, this lunation is all about creativity and having good-natured fun. “Showcase the best parts of you to the world. Your ability to make those around you smile will be a hit, take time to plan a brunch with your friends or host a craft night for vision boards!” Amy Tripp, LMSW, an astrologer tells Bustle.

Keep reading to learn if you’re one of the zodiac signs least affected by the February 2023 Full Snow Moon.

Aries Zodiac Signs (March 21 - April 19) Margaret Flatley/Bustle The full moon in Leo is lighting up your passions, Aries. This is a beautiful moment to focus on all matters of the heart. What fills you with joy and entertains your inner child? This lunation is about bringing attention to what makes you feel loved. Tripp suggests scheduling in date night under this lunation. “Whether you're dating for fun or for the long-term, this full moon is a blast for the heart,” she says. Just think before you leap. “A quick reminder to check in with your relationship goals and values before heading out.”

Gemini Zodiac Signs (May 21 - June 20) Margaret Flatley/Bustle Ready to go down a rabbit hole, Gemini? Speaking up about what sets your heart ablaze is proving to be extra rewarding under this full moon. Pick up where you left off in that book or visit a historic monument — whatever you need to do to fuel your curiosities. “Take a deep dive into research or documentaries you have been wanting to uncover. Host a night of learning and crossword puzzles for you and your friends! Using your mind will prove to be just what makes your heart feel warm.”

Libra Zodiac Signs (Sept. 23 - Oct. 22) Margaret Flatley/Bustle Your social life is thriving right now, Libra — and it’s a perfect time to express your love and adoration for those in your community. Tripp recommends gathering your besties for an arts and crafts or game night in honor of this creative energy. “People are looking for you to call the next hangout spot of the weekend,” Tripp says. “Connectivity is important for you this full moon.”

Expert:

Amy Tripp, LMSW, astrologer