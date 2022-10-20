4 Zodiac Signs Least Affected By The October New Moon

Is it really Scorpio season if there isn’t a bit of spicy drama? That’s exactly the type of vibe that the October 2022 new moon solar eclipse is bringing on Oct. 25 in elusive Scorpio. This dramatic lunation will bring change and unveils hidden emotions. The intuitive water sign will create plenty of opportunity for a change of heart, so be prepared for a few surprises. But for the zodiac signs least affected by the October new moon, these energetic shifts spell fresh opportunities for growth and expansion.

“The vibe of this solar eclipse will be nothing short of intense,” Desiree Antila, astrologer and author of the forthcoming book, Sun Signs In Love tells Bustle. “Scorpio is not an easy place for the Moon to be and is traditionally considered at its ‘fall’ here.”

Typically, new moons are a time of rest and reset in astrology. It’s the best time for intention-setting, planning, and reflecting. But solar eclipses — which happen when the new moon becomes sandwiched between the sun and earth — sing a different, much more chaotic tune. “[Solar eclipses] are a time when doors shut and new ones open, illuminating the fact that we need more than what we are currently receiving,” says Antila. But if you’re one of the lucky few who will be spared during this lunation, these eclipsed feelings will offer opportunities for change, and letting go will feel liberating above everything else.

The eclipse will conjunct Venus in Scorpio, bringing bottled-up emotions and secrets up to the surface as they relate to our relationships and finances. But rather than a change of heart, these revelations are there to help strengthen the bond you have with others — Scorpio is the sign of deep intimacy, after all.

Keep reading to find out if you’re one of the zodiac signs least affected by the October 2022 new moon solar eclipse.

Gemini Zodiac Signs (May 21 - June 20) Margaret Flatley/Bustle While some are scrambling to hold onto normalcy, you’re embracing the changes in your daily routine, Gemini. This lunation is helping you take notice of what’s working and what’s not when it comes to your health and wellbeing. If you’ve been on the fence about joining Pilates or trying sunrise yoga, this is your sign. “This moon will feel incredibly energizing and will encourage you to get things organized,” says Antila. “With Mars in retrograde through your sign, it’s left you feeling a little groggy, but this eclipse could give you the jolt you have been looking for to charge up your everyday routine.”

Virgo Zodiac Signs (Aug. 23 - Sept. 22) Margaret Flatley/Bustle You’ve got a lot on your mind lately, Virgo, and this lunation is guiding you to see things from a different angle. Whatever’s been murky or confusing is making itself crystal clear, so pay attention to revelations or secrets that may arise right now. “This eclipse will be bringing you some major universal downloads that could totally change your perspective on something,” Antila explains. “Don’t make any big decisions until the eclipse vortex is over, but this could bring the clarity you have been looking for.”

Sagittarius Zodiac Signs (Nov. 22 - Dec. 21) Margaret Flatley/Bustle Need some recharging, Sagittarius? This lunation is a great opportunity to take a step back from the hustle and bustle and spend some time aligning yourself with your spiritual needs. If there are spiritual or mental blocks, this eclipse is here to break down some of those barriers. “This eclipse cuts through all the nonsense and releases you from any baggage that has been weighing you down,” explains Antila. “This eclipse will be bringing you the relief and closure you have been looking for.”

Pisces Zodiac Signs (Feb. 19 - March 20) Margaret Flatley/Bustle You’ve been shedding a lot of what you once knew, Pisces, and this eclipse is sealing the deal. Whether you’ve got a bad case of wanderlust or are yearning for deeper knowledge, this lunation is prompting you to explore outside of the confines of your own limitations — physically and mentally. “You may need to take a last-minute trip or start planning one for the future, but either way it will be one that you have been pining for,” says Antila. “If you are traveling during this time, make certain to check your packing list twice before leaving.”

Expert:

Desiree Antila, astrologer and author