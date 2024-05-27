This Is Your Zodiac Sign's Favorite Thing To Gossip About

Chatty air signs like Gemini and Libra get a reputation in the astrology world for being the biggest gossips of the zodiac, but I think it’s safe to say that everyone enjoys indulging in a little bit of tea here and there. Whether you get your fix by reading celebrity blind items, lurking on your ex’s Instagram, or sending extended voice notes to your besties to swap stories about last night’s shenanigans, it’s natural to be curious about other people’s lives and to want to share your insights. Being able to speculate about things with people you trust is a bonding activity, and knowing what each zodiac sign likes to gossip about the most can enhance that experience.

Of course, if you really want an astrological perspective on someone’s gossip style, having a look at their full birth chart will give you a lot more intel than a sun sign alone. It can be helpful to start by looking at the third house of a birth chart and checking to see what sign and planets overlap with it. This area of a chart rules day-to-day communication and things happening around you, so something like casual neighborhood gossip definitely falls into this category. You can also look at your Mercury sign in astrology for even more insight into your chit-chat style, as Mercury is the sign that rules the way you communicate and process information.

Perpetuating rumors or talking badly behind someone’s back is never cool, but a little bit of harmless gossip amongst trusted friends? There’s nothing wrong with that. Here’s what each zodiac sign likes to gossip about most.

Aries (March 21 - April 19) Neighborhood Drama Bold and brazen Aries tend to say what’s on their mind — yes, even if it’s about the people around them! These fire signs enjoy chit-chatting about whatever’s happening in their own backyards, so some harmless gossip about their coworkers, neighbors, or other everyday characters in their lives can be quite the indulgence. Aries are impulsive, so they may sometimes say things without thinking, but it’s rarely intended to be mean-spirited.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20) Money, Honey Tauruses are earth signs who love luxury and appreciate the finer things in life, and that’s why it can be fun for them to partake in a little gossip about other people’s financial situations or belongings. If a colleague shows up to work in a fancy new car or someone in their friend group gets an impressive raise, you can bet a Taurus’ ears will perk up, and they may have something to say about it. They can’t help it if they’re material girls who love to chat about it.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20) Anything & Everything Geminis are known for being arguably the yappiest members of the zodiac. So when it comes to gossip, these talkative air signs love to muse about anything and everything under the sun. Geminis are always tuning into conversations to catch little details and enjoy information of any sort — so if they hear a rumor or observe something interesting, chatting about it with people and getting additional takes on the matter is just how they process it.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22) Vibe Checks As sensitive water signs, Cancers are less focused on chatting about what people are up to and more interested in the invisible things that perk their intuitive antennae. Perhaps they felt a “weird vibe” when they hung out with someone recently or noticed the energy shift in the room when a certain topic arose. These types of subtle observations are what get Cancers yapping, and it’s a good way for them to practice honing in on their intuition, too.

Leo (July 23 - Aug. 22) Their Side Characters Ruled by the scene-stealing sun, Leos are like the socialites of the zodiac, so they love to gossip about all the latest happenings in their extended network of friends. There's nothing Leo loves more than debriefing with their friends after a party or social event. These ever-popular fire signs also live for some social media gossip, so they might even snoop on an acquaintance’s Instagram story to get the inside scoop on something.

Virgo (Aug. 23 - Sept. 22) Work Drama Some Virgos pretend they don’t like gossip, but as one of the signs ruled by chatty planet Mercury, they’re secretly total pros. These highly-observant earth signs have a hawk-eye for details, so they can easily pick up on little things that are easy to speculate about. Virgos especially live for a little bit of workplace gossip, so expect them to be tuned into any juicy water cooler convos. They’re just curious!

Libra (Sept. 23 - Oct. 22) Whatever’s Clever Libras love getting other people's perspectives on things, so when it comes to their favorite types of gossip, it’s less about what they’re talking about and more about whether or not their conversation mates are willing to talk through the dynamics of the situation and consider all sides of the possibilities. As conceptual air signs, Libras can find the multi-faceted layers in even the most shallow gossip and appreciate others who can get on board.

Scorpio (Oct. 23 - Nov. 21) Scorpio (Oct. 23 - Nov. 21) Loyal and mysterious Scorpios know how to keep a secret better than any other sign — but that won’t stop them from tuning in if someone’s airing another person’s dirty laundry. These investigative water signs enjoy exploring other people’s psychology and dissecting whatever they think is happening beneath the surface. They can be pretty tight-lipped overall, but when it comes to salacious insider info, you can guarantee they’ll be in on the convo.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22 - Dec. 21) Relationship Dynamics Sagittarians are worldly and philosophical, so they don’t always pay attention to the mundane details of everyday life. But when it comes to the complicated world of partnerships, these open-minded fire signs are here for the tea. They enjoy observing the relationship dynamics between people and chit-chatting with friends about what might be going on behind the scenes. Gossiping can also be a fun bonding activity in their close relationships!

Capricorn (Dec. 22 - Jan. 19) People’s Habits Capricorns generally stay in their lane and aren’t usually interested in spending too much energy on gossip. However, these tell-it-like-it-is earth signs are always down to spill some tea about people’s quirks and habits. They’ll definitely notice if a friend's behavior shifts in some way or if a coworker consistently shows up late to meetings — and they aren’t afraid to strike up conversations about the meaning behind these observations with the people they trust.

Aquarius (Jan. 20 - Feb. 18) Dating Woes Cool and detached Aquarians often take an objective approach, preferring to talk about more collective concepts than personal dramas. But when it comes to matters of romance and dating these air signs can get surprisingly chatty! They enjoy getting down to business with their friends to dissect each other’s dating experiences or share details about who might be hooking up with whom. It’s all in good fun.

Pisces (Feb. 19 - March 20) People’s Inner Worlds Feelings run deep when sensitive Pisces are in the mix, and that’s exactly what these water signs enjoy talking about. Pisces loves to speculate about what’s happening behind closed doors in people’s lives — literally as in what might be happening in their homes and on the emotional front. For Pisces, chatting about the complex nature of people’s feelings and energies helps them process their own, so it’s a more helpful practice than anything else.

Nina Kahn is Bustle’s resident astrologer and tarot reader.