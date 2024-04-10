Watch Out, These 3 Zodiac Signs Will Talk About You Behind Your Back

There’s nothing wrong with a little gossip. If you’re at brunch with your besties or sipping wine on the couch with your aunt, there’s a good chance you’ll eventually start talking about someone who isn’t there — and it can honestly be a lot of fun.

The best kind of gossip is lighthearted, like when you yap about a friend who just got engaged. But this type of chatter isn’t always so sweet and innocent for the zodiac signs who will talk behind your back.

Talking behind someone’s back is often more malicious and mean, and it usually involves some form of judgment. According to astrologer Stina Garbis, this habit comes naturally to certain zodiac signs. Instead of chatting in a fun way, they might gossip about your flaws or talk about your mistakes.

Other signs are naturally chatty thanks to their ruling planet. They love to tell tales, but once they get rolling they often don’t know how to stop, and that’s when things can get out of hand. Before they know it, they’re spilling secrets and saying too much.

Keep reading below for the three zodiac signs most likely to talk behind your back, according to an astrologer.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

As a sign ruled by Mercury, the planet of communication, a Gemini has no qualms when talking behind someone’s back. “They have the gift of the gab,” says Garbis. “So your gossip quickly becomes their gossip.”

If you tell them something juicy they’ll immediately call their mom, text their partner, and notify an entire group chat. Most of the time they don’t mean to overshare, but once they hear a juicy tidbit, they simply can’t keep it to themselves.

As an air sign represented by the twins, Gemini can be slightly two-faced. “Even the ones who seem trustworthy on the surface can change on a dime,” says Garbis. A Gemini can be very hot and cold, so they might spread your secrets when you aren’t around as a way to hurt your reputation.

You can never be too sure if a Gemini is talking behind your back accidentally, or if they’re doing it to purposely cause drama. Either way, they aren’t the ones to entrust with your deepest, darkest secrets.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Most Cancers have a small, close-knit group of friends they’ll stand by and protect at all costs. If you’re part of this inner circle, they’ll back you up no matter what. But if you’re outside the circle they consider you fair game for gossip.

According to Garbis, this water sign loves to stir the pot. “They’re always looking out their windows and talking about their neighbors,” she says. “They want to know who’s cheating on who, who’s going through a breakup, or who lost their job.” Once they have the tea, it’s only a matter of time before they run and tell someone else.

A Cancer’s love for gossip likely stems from their moon ruler, says Garbis. Their emotions are constantly waxing and waning, so it’s easy for them to get wrapped up in their feelings. It’s easy for them to get upset and overreact, and they also have a ton of opinions they struggle to keep to themselves.

“This sign is ruled by the crab, so it might mean they’re just generally crabby,” says Garbis. If you get on their bad side, they’ll grumble and vent about you to anyone who will listen.

Virgo (Aug. 23 - Sept. 22)

Chatty Mercury also rules Virgo, and as an analytical earth sign, they appreciate deep conversations over light-hearted gossip. Instead of sharing fun news about a friend, they’ll dive deeper and talk about all of their drama instead.

According to Garbis, Virgos have a specific way of doing things, so it’s easy for them to disapprove of others. If you’re going through a career change, a move, or a breakup, they’ll have a lot to say about how you’re handling it.

This is how Virgos let off steam. They’re constantly aghast and horrified by the world around them, and can’t believe anyone makes mistakes. It’s why they’re always the ringleader in a gossipy circle of friends. They need to talk about others to let off steam.

Source:

Stina Garbis, astrologer