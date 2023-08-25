When you visit your local bookstore, how long do you spend roaming the aisles until you find a new title to take home? TBH, if the answer is anything more than 20 minutes, you’re probably a bookworm. Of all the niche interests to have, reading is definitely not a bad one. But did you know your love of reading may be a product of your zodiac sign? It’s true, especially if you have one of these three placements in your chart.
For some people, bookshelves are just a decorative display to show off all their knick-knacks, while others fill every corner with memoirs, best-sellers, and hardcovers. These are the same people who have fallen victim to the “is a pleasure to have in class” to adult bookworm pipeline — but they wouldn’t have it any other way. According to astrologer Brandyn Lee (aka @brandynlee1 on TikTok), the zodiac signs who always have their nose in a book enjoy reading so much because they love to learn. They also have an enviable amount of curiosity, and an analytical side that craves having as much information as possible to help inform future plans and decisions. So the next time you’re friends ask you to put down that page-turner, you can blame your love of reading on your zodiac sign — if you’re one of these three signs, that is.