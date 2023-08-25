When you visit your local bookstore, how long do you spend roaming the aisles until you find a new title to take home? TBH, if the answer is anything more than 20 minutes, you’re probably a bookworm. Of all the niche interests to have, reading is definitely not a bad one. But did you know your love of reading may be a product of your zodiac sign? It’s true, especially if you have one of these three placements in your chart.

For some people, bookshelves are just a decorative display to show off all their knick-knacks, while others fill every corner with memoirs, best-sellers, and hardcovers. These are the same people who have fallen victim to the “is a pleasure to have in class” to adult bookworm pipeline — but they wouldn’t have it any other way. According to astrologer Brandyn Lee (aka @brandynlee1 on TikTok), the zodiac signs who always have their nose in a book enjoy reading so much because they love to learn. They also have an enviable amount of curiosity, and an analytical side that craves having as much information as possible to help inform future plans and decisions. So the next time you’re friends ask you to put down that page-turner, you can blame your love of reading on your zodiac sign — if you’re one of these three signs, that is.

Virgo (Aug. 23 - Sept. 22) Margaret Flatley/Bustle As a naturally inquisitive sign, Virgos’ persistent desire to learn keeps their heads buried in books 24/7. They want to know everything about everything, but according to Lee, the earth sign enjoys “books that help them improve their overall lifestyle” the most. “Virgos enjoy being inspired by the books they read because that knowledge can also help others,” the expert shares.

Capricorn (Dec. 22 - Jan. 19) Margaret Flatley/Bustle Intelligent Capricorns are always looking to expand their minds, and reading is just one of the many ways they’re able to do so. Lee explains that as a sign ruled by Saturn, the planet of discipline and responsibility, Caps are likely to “read for educational purposes rather than leisure, because when would they find the time for leisure during their busy schedule?”

Gemini (May 21 - June 20) Margaret Flatley/Bustle Geminis are ruled by Mercury, the planet of communication and intellect, which would explain the air sign’s love of reading. “Geminis read books for entertainment and educational purposes because they love discovering new topics because their brains are constantly processing new information and taking in new ideas,” Lee tells Bustle. And because they’re one of the chattiest zodiac signs, you can “expect them to want to discuss everything they’ve read in excessive detail,” per the expert.

Source:

Brandyn Lee, astrologer and TikTok creator