There’s a lot to look forward to in 2024 — birthdays, vacations, Reputation (Taylor’s Version), hopefully — but those aren’t the only days worth marking on your calendar. According to an astrologer, each zodiac sign will have one day where their luck is so high that it’ll help usher in blessings, manifestations, and opportunities at a rate you didn’t know was possible. So if you want to harness the abundance that’s on its way to you, you might want to write down the luckiest day of 2024 for your sign so you know when the 24-hour window is approaching.

It’s not every day that your luck reaches an all-time high. Sure, we have days like Nov. 11, which is associated with growth, spiritual awakening, and good fortune, or the lion’s gate portal on Aug. 8, which acts as a gateway to your deepest desires. But day over day, our luck tends to fluctuate pretty intensely.

That’s why you’ll want to take advantage of the most cosmically blessed day for your sign because luck like this only comes once a year. Perhaps you’ll get to feel like a kid again as your ruling planet enters youthful Jupiter, or you’ll be bursting with creativity as Mars trines Uranus natal. Either way, you’re not gonna want to miss the chance to unlock your best self.

Ahead, astrologer Brandyn Lee (aka @brandynlee1 on TikTok) shares each zodiac sign’s luckiest day of 2024.

Aries (March 21 - April 19) PixelsEffect/E+/Getty Images Luckiest day: April 30, 2024 Your season may end on April 19, but be prepared to reap the benefits of Aries season a little longer, because your luckiest day of the year falls on April 30. “You have the power to take on the world with this energy from Mars sextile Aries,” says Lee. “It’s easy to get everything you want this day, so indulge!” The astrologer also encourages the fire sign to “have a little romantic fun” on the final day of the month, too.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20) Luckiest day: June 4, 2024 June 4 is all about you, dear Taurus. The sun conjuncts your ruling planet Venus on this late spring day, which will increase your desires for love, harmony, and beauty, per Lee. “Channel that energy into creating something, so let your artistic side out and see what you come up with,” says the expert. “Who knows, it could be worth making a profit off of as well.”

Gemini (May 21 - June 20) Luckiest day: Sept. 9, 2024 Gemini’s ruling planet, Mercury, enters Virgo on Sept. 9, making it the luckiest day of the year for the air sign. That’s when your thought processes will be concise and you’ll think before you act, per Lee, making you mentally indestructible. “I fear for anyone who tries to argue [with] a Gemini this period in time because they’ll lose,” says the expert.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22) Graphicscoco/E+/Getty Images Luckiest day: July 5, 2024 Everyone knows Cancers thrive in the summer, and 2024 will be no exception. Per Lee, the crab will be at its luckiest on July 5, which just so happens to be the same day as the July new moon. “There’s a balance to your conscious and subconscious and the sun will exemplify that shining through your overall demeanor,” says Lee. “It’s the time to manifest, so set intentions and goals.”

Leo (July 23 - Aug. 22) Luckiest day: June 9, 2024 No need to get the Sunday scaries on Sunday, June 9, dear Leo, because Mars will be in your ninth house and the Sun will square Saturn, making it the luckiest day of the year for you. This will give you plenty of “determination and fuel to overcome any and every obstacle standing in your way,” per Lee.

Virgo (Aug. 23 - Sept. 22) Maca and Naca/E+/Getty Images Luckiest day: Jan. 19, 2024 With Jupiter in Taurus on Jan. 19, Virgos will feel a strong desire to travel, explore, and “let [their] life change for the better,” says Lee. The expert also shares that the earth sign will have success in their business affairs because Mercury trines Jupiter on that day, which will make maidens better communicators and negotiators.

Libra (Sept. 23 - Oct. 22) Luckiest day: April 29, 2024 Libra’s ruling planet Venus will be in Taurus on April 29, making it the air sign’s luckiest day of the year. “You’re making efforts to a more stable and healthier lifestyle and others will start to notice that as well,” says Lee. “Continue to stay consistent and build for your future.”

Scorpio (Oct. 23 - Nov. 22) svetikd/E+/Getty Images Luckiest day: Feb. 7, 2024 Much like fellow water sign Pisces, Scorpio’s luckiest day of the year falls on Feb. 7. “Healing energy is in the air along with intuition, sensuality, and passion,” says Lee. “You’ll also be more proactive this season with Mars being in your second house; you’ll expand your business networks as well as earn money through multiple outlets.” It’s side hustle season.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22 - Dec. 21) Luckiest day: May 26, 2024 When Sagittarius’ ruling planet Jupiter enters Mercury on May 26, Sags will finally get to tap into the youthful energy they yearn for. That’s why the spring day will be the luckiest for archers, because your curiosities with lead you to places you’ve never been before. “Adventure is out there and luck is on your side while you explore,” says Lee.

Capricorn (Dec. 22 - Jan. 19) StefaNikolic/E+/Getty Images Luckiest day: Jan. 1, 2024 Try not to party too hard on Dec. 31, dear Capricorn, because your luckiest day of the year happens to be Jan. 1, and you’ll want to take advantage of this positive energy as best you can. Lee says you’ll have the best luck on New Year’s Day because it also marks the end of Mercury Retrograde, and you’ll feel more confident, enthusiastic, and motivated to take on new ventures as a result.

Aquarius (Jan. 20 - Feb. 18) Luckiest day: Jan. 29, 2024 Fortunately for you, Aquarius, your luckiest day of the year takes place during your season on Jan. 29. According to Lee, that’s because Mars will trine Uranus natal, which means you’ll be able to tap into your creative potential. “That ‘outside of the box’ thinking Aquarians possess is what helps propel themselves forward in life,” says Lee. “Continue to lean more into your intuition and trust it because it usually proves right.”

Pisces (Feb. 19 - March 20) alvaro gonzalez/Moment/Getty Images Luckiest day: Feb. 7, 2024 Pisces’ luck will reach its peak on Feb. 7, and according to Lee, the cosmically blessed day may spell romance for the water sign. On this day, Mars will sextile Neptune, which means love will be in the air for sensitive Pisces. Just in time to get yourself a Valentine!

Source:

Brandyn Lee, astrologer and TikTok creator