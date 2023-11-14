Rebounding with a fun little fling after a tough breakup always sounds like a good idea at first. But what starts as a harmless rendezvous almost always ends with someone getting hurt, and it’s not alway the person who just got out of a long-term relationship.

If you are going to start dating again, you want to do it with someone who won’t catch feelings or bat an eye when you decide to break things off. So the next time you’re in the mood for a pick-me-up after a breakup, these three zodiac signs might be the rebound you need.

Rarely does a rebound benefit both parties, but it is possible. These signs make for a great fling after a breakup because they don’t fall for people as easily as other signs do. Instead, they’re just looking to have fun with no strings (or emotions) attached, which is probably exactly what you want in a post-split affair.

Of course, it’s important to remember that not everyone with these placements is guaranteed to feel the same way about being used as a rebound. For that reason, it’s probably best to let your new flame know where you’re at emotionally and romantically before jumping into anything new, regardless of whether or not they have one of these signs in their chart.

Scorpio (Oct. 23 - Nov. 22) Margaret Flatley/Bustle As one of the most sensual and physically intimate zodiac signs, Scorpios have no problem being a rebound if it means they can get laid. Not to mention scorpions have a much harder time forming connections with others compared to their water sign counterparts since they prefer their privacy so it works out in their favor if both parties understand it’s just a meaningless fling.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22 - Dec. 21) If the phrase, “I’m here for a good time, not a long time” were a person, it’d be a Sagittarius. The free-spirited sign loves meeting new people as they traverse the world, and what better way to cope with a breakup than to have a one-night stand with a local they’ll never see again? In all seriousness, their love of travel means they don’t get attached to one person or place for too long, which means the likelihood of a Sag wanting to be more than just a rebound is pretty low.

Capricorn (Dec. 22 - Jan. 19) Margaret Flatley/Bustle If there’s one sign who won’t get attached to a fling, it’s Capricorn. That’s because Caps and emotions don’t really go hand in hand, so any situation where they don’t need to be romantic to experience intimacy is ideal for the stoic earth sign. If anything, sea goats are more worried about you getting hung up on them than the other way around.