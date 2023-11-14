Rebounding with a fun little fling after a tough breakup always sounds like a good idea at first. But what starts as a harmless rendezvous almost always ends with someone getting hurt, and it’s not alway the person who just got out of a long-term relationship.
If you are going to start dating again, you want to do it with someone who won’t catch feelings or bat an eye when you decide to break things off. So the next time you’re in the mood for a pick-me-up after a breakup, these three zodiac signs might be the rebound you need.
Rarely does a rebound benefit both parties, but it is possible. These signs make for a great fling after a breakup because they don’t fall for people as easily as other signs do. Instead, they’re just looking to have fun with no strings (or emotions) attached, which is probably exactly what you want in a post-split affair.
Of course, it’s important to remember that not everyone with these placements is guaranteed to feel the same way about being used as a rebound. For that reason, it’s probably best to let your new flame know where you’re at emotionally and romantically before jumping into anything new, regardless of whether or not they have one of these signs in their chart.