It’s no secret that intimacy and having a strong physical connection are integral to maintaining a functioning relationship. From kissing your partner for six seconds to synchronizing your breathing, there are countless ways to build a physically intimate bond with your other half. And while there are plenty of other forms of intimacy that can help round out a relationship, like emotional and recreational, there are four zodiac signs who prioritize physical intimacy over the rest.
Though most people are likely quick to associate physical intimacy with having sex, the bond isn’t just reserved for the bedroom. This tactile form of compatibility can range from holding hands and flirting to kissing and cuddling, so if physical touch is your love language, you’re probably a lot more physically intimate than you realize. The signs who value physical intimacy the most know this to be true, but if you’ve ever spent the night with one of them, you know their love of physical compatibility stems from their passionate and sensual personalities in the bedroom more than anything. They still yearn to be wooed beyond the bedroom, but if the sexual chemistry isn’t there, don’t expect to get a call back from these four signs.