It’s no secret that intimacy and having a strong physical connection are integral to maintaining a functioning relationship. From kissing your partner for six seconds to synchronizing your breathing, there are countless ways to build a physically intimate bond with your other half. And while there are plenty of other forms of intimacy that can help round out a relationship, like emotional and recreational, there are four zodiac signs who prioritize physical intimacy over the rest.

Though most people are likely quick to associate physical intimacy with having sex, the bond isn’t just reserved for the bedroom. This tactile form of compatibility can range from holding hands and flirting to kissing and cuddling, so if physical touch is your love language, you’re probably a lot more physically intimate than you realize. The signs who value physical intimacy the most know this to be true, but if you’ve ever spent the night with one of them, you know their love of physical compatibility stems from their passionate and sensual personalities in the bedroom more than anything. They still yearn to be wooed beyond the bedroom, but if the sexual chemistry isn’t there, don’t expect to get a call back from these four signs.

Aries (March 21 - April 19) Margaret Flatley/Bustle Aries are passionate and fiery, and seek the same sexual chemistry in their partners. They’re also very adventurous in the bedroom, so they need someone who can keep up with their sexual escapades and introduce them to new things.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20) Margaret Flatley/Bustle As one of the most seductive signs of the zodiac, it should come as no surprise to see Taurus on this list. Ruled by Venus, the earth sign is all about pleasure in every sense of the word. As Bustle previously reported, Taureans are turned on when their physical senses are titillated, so you can expect a lot of kisses, cuddles, and closeness. That being said, the sign tends to put an equal amount of value on the emotional connection, so be ready for lots of late-night pillow talk as well.

Leo (July 23 - Aug. 22) Margaret Flatley/Bustle Affectionate Leos desire constant physical affirmation from their partners, no matter where they are. They love having all eyes on them, but they yearn to be the center of their partner’s universe most of all. When it comes to sex, Leos know how to please, but don’t get it twisted — in the bedroom, they want all the attention they can get.