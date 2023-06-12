These 3 Zodiac Signs Are So Good At Rebounding After A Breakup

For most people, moving from one fling to the next is easier said than done, but if you’re one of these three zodiac signs, you’ll be ready to rebound faster than you can redownload Tinder.

According to astrologer Brandyn Lee (aka @brandynlee1 on TikTok), the signs most likely to rebound after a breakup never truly let themselves get attached in the first place. And if they do, the amount of self-love they possess is stronger than the pain of any split, which gives them the confidence to get back on the horse and find someone who can appreciate all they have to offer. After all, your self-worth should never be determined by the person you’re with. But because these signs also tend to keep their emotions under lock and key, you can never really tell whether they’re moving on to get back at their ex, or if they’ve truly healed from the heartbreak — which is something that every sign can relate to.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22 - Dec. 21) Margaret Flatley/Bustle Sagittarians are free spirits through and through, and as Lee puts it, “When you have a personality so enthusiastic and carefree, it’s easy to rebound at the drop of a hat!” They’re always on to the next adventure, and romantic relationships are no exception. (It’s worth mentioning that Taylor Swift is a Sag, which may explain her new romance with Matty Healy.) “Sagittarians are the ‘glass half full’ type, so they don’t stay down in the dumps too long after a breakup,” says the astrologer. “Don’t put it past them to rebound just to get back at an ex either; they can be rather vindictive if pushed there and will rebound just to [one-up] you. It’s kind of like a healing process for them.” However, not all rebounds are based on emotions. According to Lee, Sags are able to put themselves out there so quickly because they recognize their self-worth, and “understand they look too good with a personality to match to not be on the arm of another.”

Capricorn (Dec. 22 - Jan. 19) Margaret Flatley/Bustle Pragmatic Capricorns never get too caught up in their emotions, not even after a breakup. Lee shares that once a Cap has called it quits, they know there’s no use in crying over spilled milk, saying, “They’re aware breakups and moving on are natural things that happen in life and are quick to make their peace with it.” Being ruled by Saturn, the earth sign is able to detach as quickly as they attach to someone, which means they won’t feel down for long.

Aquarius (Jan. 20 - Feb. 18) Margaret Flatley/Bustle Aquarians tend to experience less emotional attachment than most signs, which makes it easy for them to move from one person to the next — almost too easy. “You’d almost think an Aquarius didn’t have any feelings for you at all the way they rebound after a breakup,” says Lee. “They deal with their feelings on their own time and are always in their head, so they’ll make you believe they’ve moved on even if they haven’t accepted it yet.” The astrologer also shares that their flighty nature often inspires them to make “emotionless decisions” like rebounding with someone new.

Source:

Brandyn Lee, astrologer and TikTok creator