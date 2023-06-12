These 3 Zodiac Signs Are So Good At Rebounding After A Breakup

Astrology
Hint: Taylor Swift’s new romantics might be written in the stars.
For most people, moving from one fling to the next is easier said than done, but if you’re one of these three zodiac signs, you’ll be ready to rebound faster than you can redownload Tinder.
According to astrologer Brandyn Lee (aka @brandynlee1 on TikTok), the signs most likely to rebound after a breakup never truly let themselves get attached in the first place. And if they do, the amount of self-love they possess is stronger than the pain of any split, which gives them the confidence to get back on the horse and find someone who can appreciate all they have to offer. After all, your self-worth should never be determined by the person you’re with. But because these signs also tend to keep their emotions under lock and key, you can never really tell whether they’re moving on to get back at their ex, or if they’ve truly healed from the heartbreak — which is something that every sign can relate to.
Source:
Brandyn Lee, astrologer and TikTok creator