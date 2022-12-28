Of Course These Are The 3 Most Hard-Working Zodiac Signs

Whether they’re driven by passion, a competitive spirit, or a desire to find success, most zodiac signs will put in the work to actualize their goals. But for some, hard work isn’t just a strength — it’s a hallmark trait. They’re the type to work overtime in the office or go the extra mile to pursue their artistic careers. If you were curious to know where you rank, your birth chart is a great way to discern whether you’re one of the most hard-working zodiac signs.
Earth signs — Taurus, Virgo, Capricorn — tend to be the most hard-working zodiac signs, according to Desiree Roby Antila, an astrologer and author ofSun Signs in Love. These valiant earth babes are all about diligence and practicality.
“The earth element is the most tangible and steady of all the 12 signs, giving them fortitude and staying power when it comes to work,” Antila tells Bustle. “They also rule the three houses that are in regard to work.” (More on that below.)
When it comes to your astrological chart, your sun sign, which represents your core personality, is a great starting point to see your proclivity for hard work. Your Mars sign, which determines your passion and determination, can also tell you how much of a busy bee you tend to be. That said, if your sun or Mars sign is in the earth element, hats off to you! You’re likely working tirelessly as we speak.
Keep reading to see whether you’re one of the most hardworking zodiac signs. And if you are, please don’t forget to take mindful breaks!