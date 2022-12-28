Of Course These Are The 3 Most Hard-Working Zodiac Signs

Whether they’re driven by passion, a competitive spirit, or a desire to find success, most zodiac signs will put in the work to actualize their goals. But for some, hard work isn’t just a strength — it’s a hallmark trait. They’re the type to work overtime in the office or go the extra mile to pursue their artistic careers. If you were curious to know where you rank, your birth chart is a great way to discern whether you’re one of the most hard-working zodiac signs.

Earth signs — Taurus, Virgo, Capricorn — tend to be the most hard-working zodiac signs, according to Desiree Roby Antila, an astrologer and author of Sun Signs in Love. These valiant earth babes are all about diligence and practicality.

“The earth element is the most tangible and steady of all the 12 signs, giving them fortitude and staying power when it comes to work,” Antila tells Bustle. “They also rule the three houses that are in regard to work.” (More on that below.)

When it comes to your astrological chart, your sun sign, which represents your core personality, is a great starting point to see your proclivity for hard work. Your Mars sign, which determines your passion and determination, can also tell you how much of a busy bee you tend to be. That said, if your sun or Mars sign is in the earth element, hats off to you! You’re likely working tirelessly as we speak.

Keep reading to see whether you’re one of the most hardworking zodiac signs. And if you are, please don’t forget to take mindful breaks!

Taurus Zodiac Signs (April 20 - May 20) Margaret Flatley/Bustle Loyal, unwavering, and determined to achieve material comforts, Taurus works hard. As the fixed earth sign of the bunch, they know how to stand their ground even in the face of adversity. Not only do they have the strength to persevere through any challenge, but Taureans also possess the fortitude needed to pursue their goals. “The bull rules the second house which concerns money, work, and the environment,” Antila says. “Taurus loves cash and is good at making it. There’s a reason for the bull on Wall Street — Taurus knows that with work comes reward.”

Virgo Zodiac Signs (Aug. 23 - Sept. 22) Margaret Flatley/Bustle When it comes to hard work, Virgos believe it’s all about the details. Sharp and cheeky, they work diligently and strive to achieve perfection. When Virgo has their eyes set on something, they’ll transcend expectations to get it. “Virgo rules the sixth house of routine, organization, and daily tasks. Virgos love to have a job and are often work-obsessed,” explains Antila. “Their mutable modality makes them wonderful communicators while their earth element makes them dependable in regard to work.”

Capricorn Zodiac Signs (Dec. 22 - Jan. 19) Margaret Flatley/Bustle There’s a reason why Capricorns are the CEOs and stone-cold leaders of the zodiac. As a cardinal sign, they love to take initiative at work. Whatever they desire, these practical go-getters will put in the overtime in order to get it. "The steely sea goat takes the cake, seeing that they rule the 10th house of career, goals, success, achievements, and public image,” Antila says. “Their planetary ruler Saturn blesses them with longevity and staying power. The perfect combination for the hardest-working sign.”

Source:

Desiree Roby Antila, astrologer